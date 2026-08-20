Tonya Lawani appointed Non-executive board member of Iron Capital Asset Management

Iron Capital Asset Management has appointed Tonya Osato Lawani, a seasoned corporate strategist and governance expert, as a Non-Executive Board Member, as part of the firm’s efforts to strengthen its governance framework and support long-term growth.

The appointment was announced alongside three other new board members: Oswald Osaretin Guobadia, Olatunde Oyewole, and Titilola Aworanti-Ekugo. These additions are part of Iron Capital Asset Management’s broader effort to enhance board expertise and better serve its clients.

Lawani is expected to bring strategic insight, independent oversight, and extensive experience in leadership, board service, and business development to the role. Her appointment reinforces the firm’s commitment to accountability, disciplined execution, and strong governance in asset management.

In announcing the appointments, Iron Capital Asset Management described governance as “the foundation” of its work, emphasising the importance of expertise in regulation, technology, and enterprise. The firm said its approach is guided by “precision in oversight” and “certainty in execution,” supported by African solutions and global expertise.

About Tonya Lawani

With over two decades of experience in leadership, board service, and business development across multiple sectors, Lawani is recognised for advancing ethical leadership, inclusive economic growth, and capacity building in the African business landscape.

She is the Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer of Seal Group, a diversified conglomerate operating in Lagos, Nigeria and Africa across advertising, hospitality, retail, print media, marketing, manufacturing, and general merchandising.

Lawani holds a Bachelor of Science in Economics from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, and an MBA from the Metropolitan School of Business and Management, United Kingdom. She is an alumna of the Lagos Business School Owner Manager Programme and has completed several executive leadership programmes at Harvard University. She presented her first leadership paper to youth entrepreneurs at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and continues to advocate for good governance in both public and private sectors.

A Track Record of Board Leadership

As a Member of the Chartered Institute of Directors (M.CIoD), Lawani serves on several corporate boards, promoting transparency, responsible leadership, and sustainable business practices. This appointment adds to her growing list of board positions, following her recent appointment as an Independent Non-Executive Director on the board of NASCON Allied Industries Plc, a member of the Dangote Group.

Strategic Fit for Iron Capital Asset Management

Lawani’s appointment reflects Iron Capital Asset Management’s continued commitment to strengthening its board with leaders who bring diverse commercial insight and a strong governance ethic. Her appointment to the Board highlights her ongoing contributions to corporate governance and institutional leadership, supporting the firm’s goal of building a resilient, trusted, and high-performing asset-management platform.

About Iron Capital Asset Management

Iron Capital Asset Management delivers disciplined investment solutions and long-term value for its clients. The firm combines an African perspective with global expertise, and emphasises governance, oversight, and execution across its operations.

About Seal Group

Seal Group is a diversified conglomerate operating across advertising, hospitality, retail, print media, marketing, manufacturing, and general merchandising, under the leadership of Managing Director and Group CEO Tonya Osato Lawani.