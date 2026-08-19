Zenith Bank set to host 10th International Trade Seminar on Unlocking Nigeria’s Non-Oil Export Potential

Zenith Bank Plc will host the 10th edition of its International Trade Seminar on Non-Oil Export on Tuesday, 25 August 2026, bringing together leading policymakers, regulators, exporters, manufacturers, investors and other key stakeholders to explore practical strategies for unlocking value and accelerating growth in Nigeria's non-oil export sector.

Zenith Bank Plc will host the 10th edition of its International Trade Seminar on Non-Oil Export on Tuesday, 25 August 2026, bringing together leading policymakers, regulators, exporters, manufacturers, investors and other key stakeholders to explore practical strategies for unlocking value and accelerating growth in Nigeria’s non-oil export sector.

Themed “Unlocking Value and Harnessing Growth in Non-Oil Export”, the virtual seminar will examine how Nigeria can move beyond exporting raw commodities to build globally competitive value chains, expand market access, strengthen trade infrastructure and financing, and deepen the contribution of non-oil exports to sustainable economic growth.

The high-level event will feature an impressive line-up of guest speakers, including the Secretary-General of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat, H.E. Wamkele Mene; the Chief Executive Officer of Plot Enterprise Ghana Limited, Mrs Patricia Poku-Diaby; and the immediate past President and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), Professor Benedict Oramah.

The seminar will also convene leading voices from the public and private sectors in two panel discussions. The first panel, dedicated to public sector perspectives, will bring together key stakeholders driving Nigeria’s trade, export, investment and economic development agenda.

It will feature the Managing Director/Chief Executive of the Nigerian Export-Import Bank (NEXIM Bank), Mr Abba Bello; the Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service, Mr Adewale Adeniyi; the Director, Trade and Exchange Department, Central Bank of Nigeria, Ms Aderinola Shonekan; the Executive Secretary/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC), Mrs Aisha Rimi; and the Executive Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), Mrs Nonye Ayeni.

The second panel, focused on private sector perspectives, will feature the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Starlink Global & Ideal Limited, Alhaji Adeniji Adeyemi; the Group Executive Director, Dangote Group, Alhaji Sada Ladan-Baki; Senior Consultant at 3T Impex Trade Centre, Mr Bamidele Ayemibo; the Managing Director of Terra Aqua Environmental Consultancy Nigeria Limited, Alhaji Mobolaji Salako; the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of RMM Global, Mr Ramzi Taher; and the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Lelook Nigeria Limited, Chief Mrs Chinwe Ezenwa.

The discussions will offer practical perspectives on trade facilitation, export financing, customs and port efficiency, regulation, market access, and the competitiveness of Nigerian businesses in regional and global markets.

A key focus of the seminar will be the African Continental Free Trade Area and its potential to open up a larger market for Nigerian goods and services while deepening intra-African trade. With the AfCFTA offering businesses access to a market of more than one billion people, the discussions will examine how Nigerian enterprises can leverage regional integration, build competitive value chains and seize emerging opportunities across the continent.

Zenith Bank has consistently championed conversations around trade and economic development. It remains at the forefront of efforts to support businesses seeking to participate more effectively in regional and international commerce. The Bank has also partnered with the AfCFTA Secretariat on initiatives to facilitate cross-border trade and expand access to opportunities across Africa.

Now in its 10th edition, the Zenith Bank International Trade Seminar has evolved into a leading platform for high-level dialogue on Nigeria’s trade and export ecosystem. Over the years, the seminar has brought together government, regulators, businesses, financial institutions, and other stakeholders to examine emerging trends, identify challenges, and proffer practical solutions to strengthen Nigeria’s position in global commerce.

The 2026 edition will build on this legacy, convening some of the most influential voices shaping Nigeria’s trade, investment and economic landscape around one critical question: how can Nigeria unlock greater value from its non-oil exports and translate its vast productive potential into sustainable economic growth?

The seminar will be held virtually and streamed live on Zoom, YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, X, and TikTok, enabling participants in Nigeria and around the world to join the conversation. Interested participants can register at www.zenithbank.com/exportsem.