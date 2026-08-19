OPay adopts AI, Data Analysis to protect customers against fraud

Nigeria’s rapid shift towards digital payments is creating a parallel race to strengthen the systems designed to protect transactions from fraud and financial crime.

Electronic transactions were estimated at about ₦384 trillion in July 2025, according to the CBN, highlighting the enormous volume of money moving through Nigeria’s digital payment infrastructure. The growth has continued into 2026.

In the first quarter of 2026 alone, transactions processed through Point-of-Sale terminals reached ₦18.78 trillion.

OPay, Nigeria’s leading fintech platform, saw transaction value more than double to $358 billion in 2025, from $166.2 billion a year earlier; monthly active transacting users rose from 25.13 million to 39.32 million. Its merchant network also crossed one million.

This scale of Nigeria’s digital payment ecosystem has made fraud prevention and financial crime controls increasingly important as more consumers, merchants and businesses depend on electronic channels for everyday transactions; the risk of fraud is growing with the opportunity.

For OPay, the company says this has led it to make compliance and risk management a central part of its operations. OPay said it has spent the past three years independently developing an Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorist Financing (AML/CFT) risk-control and compliance system, benchmarking the system against global fintech practices while retaining the intellectual property rights to the technology.

The system combines artificial intelligence, big-data analysis and real-time transaction monitoring to identify and respond to suspicious activity within milliseconds.

OPay deploys 5,000 rules to monitor transactions

According to the company, its risk-control system uses more than 5,000 monitoring and blocking rules and over 10,000 risk-feature profiles to assess transaction behaviour and identify potential threats.

Where suspicious activity is detected and verified, OPay system can intervene by blocking transactions or, where necessary, freezing and permanently suspending accounts. These controls have helped keep its transaction fraud rate below 0.001%.

In March, a new Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) measures included restrictions on transactions from newly activated banking devices, tighter controls around changes to BVN-linked phone numbers. The measures were aimed at addressing fraud, identity theft and abuse of digital payment infrastructure.

The CBN has also been targeting lower fraud losses as part of its broader Payment System Vision 2028 agenda.

Identity verification moves to the front line

OPay developed a digital identity verification and live facial-detection technology to detect identity forgery and impersonation.

The purpose of compliance ultimately goes beyond technology. It is about protecting people and legitimate economic activity. Consumers need confidence that their money, accounts and personal information are protected. Merchants need payment systems that allow them to transact without unnecessary exposure to fraud.

The company has blocked more than one million fake identities, while its live facial-detection system blocks tens of thousands of attack attempts every day.

Know Your Customer (KYC) processes are particularly important in this regard because they establish the identity of customers entering the financial system. Weak identity controls can expose payment platforms to account takeover, impersonation, money laundering and other forms of financial crime.

For digital platforms serving millions of users, the ability to distinguish legitimate customers from fraudulent identities therefore becomes an important part of maintaining the integrity of the payment system.

AI takes a bigger role in fraud detection

OPay said artificial intelligence and data analytics also form part of its compliance framework.

The company has established a client reporting centre and integrated large AI models and intelligent-agent technology into its risk-control processes, it said.

These systems are designed to analyse customer and transaction information and identify behavioural patterns that could indicate suspicious activity.

The advantage of real-time analysis is the ability to examine a transaction within the broader context of an account’s behaviour rather than assessing each transaction in isolation.

For example, a transaction that appears ordinary on its own could become suspicious when combined with other account activity or risk indicators.

The ability to identify such patterns at scale is becoming increasingly important as digital payment volumes rise.

Compliance becomes part of the payment infrastructure

The rapid growth of digital finance means compliance can no longer be viewed solely as a back-office function. A payment system that processes billions of naira every day needs mechanisms capable of identifying suspicious activity without unnecessarily disrupting legitimate transactions.

This creates a difficult balance for fintech companies.

Controls must be strong enough to prevent fraud and financial crime but sufficiently sophisticated to avoid treating legitimate customers as threats.

For OPay, the company said its compliance framework combines technology with human expertise, governance, staff training, monitoring and risk management. This is important because technology alone cannot eliminate financial crime.

Fraudsters continually adapt their methods, while regulators continue to introduce new requirements for financial institutions and payment service providers.

Trust becomes the next test for digital finance

The real test is what happens behind the transaction. For OPay, the investment in AML/CFT controls, identity verification and AI-powered monitoring reflects a shift towards detecting financial crime earlier, rather than waiting for losses to occur.

But the effectiveness of these systems will ultimately depend on how well they perform as fraudsters adapt, payment channels evolve and new vulnerabilities emerge.

The company’s reported fraud rate, fake-identity blocks and transaction-monitoring capabilities are ultimately measures of what its systems can prevent.

And for customers, the most important successes may be the ones they never see: a suspicious transaction stopped before money leaves an account, a fraudulent identity prevented from entering the system, or an account protected from an attempted takeover.

The ability to make digital payments safe enough to earn and retain public trust could become just as important.