US lifts 12-year security restriction on Nigerian vessels

The United States has lifted the 12-year Condition of Entry imposed on Nigerian vessels arriving at US ports, a development expected to improve Nigeria’s maritime competitiveness, vessel turnaround and schedule reliability.

The United States has lifted the 12-year Condition of Entry imposed on Nigerian vessels arriving at US ports, a development expected to improve Nigeria’s maritime competitiveness, vessel turnaround and schedule reliability.

The announcement was made by Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, according to a statement on NIMASA’s X page on Tuesday.

The Condition of Entry was imposed by the US Coast Guard in June 2014 following concerns over Nigeria’s compliance with international maritime security standards at some of its port facilities.

The lifting of the restriction is expected to reduce additional security-related requirements and costs for vessels operating between Nigeria and the United States while strengthening Nigeria’s position in global shipping.

What they are saying

Oyetola described the lifting of the Condition of Entry as a major milestone for Nigeria’s maritime sector, following sustained efforts by the Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy, NIMASA and other stakeholders to strengthen maritime security and ensure compliance with the International Ship and Port Facility Security Code.

“A major milestone for Nigeria’s maritime sector as the United States Coast Guard (USCG) lifts the Condition of Entry (CoE) imposed on vessels arriving in the US from Nigeria since June 2014.”

“The development follows sustained efforts by the Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy, NIMASA and stakeholders to strengthen maritime security and ensure compliance with the ISPS Code,” the statement read in part.

The minister commended NIMASA Director-General, Dayo Mobereola, and other stakeholders for their contribution to securing the removal of the restriction.

According to the statement, the development is expected to improve port competitiveness by reducing some of the additional security-related requirements previously associated with vessels operating between Nigeria and the United States. It is also expected to enhance vessel turnaround and schedule reliability while reducing additional security-related costs.

Backstory

The US Coast Guard imposed the Conditions of Entry in June 2014 after determining that Nigerian ports, except for specified facilities, did not maintain effective anti-terrorism measures.

In its notice published in the Federal Register on June 12, 2014, the Coast Guard identified deficiencies in Nigeria’s legal regime, designated authority oversight, access control and cargo control.

The Conditions of Entry took effect on June 26, 2014, and applied to vessels that had visited a non-exempt Nigerian port within their previous five port calls.

Affected vessels were required to implement security measures equivalent to Security Level 2 while in Nigerian ports and ensure that every access point to the vessel was guarded.

The vessels were also required to attempt to execute a Declaration of Security, record security actions and report them to the appropriate US Coast Guard Captain of the Port before arriving in US waters.

The Coast Guard said Nigeria had been notified of the determination on March 26, 2013, and given recommendations for improving its anti-terrorism measures and 90 days to respond. However, it said it could not confirm that Nigeria had corrected the identified deficiencies.

The 2014 notice exempted specified Nigerian port facilities, including terminals in Apapa, Bonny, Escravos, Forcados, Onne and Tin Can Island, from the Conditions of Entry.

Get up to speed

Nairametrics had earlier reported that Nigeria’s cargo throughput rose to 32.38 million metric tonnes in the first quarter of 2026, representing an 11.6% year-on-year increase driven by stronger port activity.

Ocean-going vessel Gross Registered Tonnage increased by 19.5% to 46.75 million.

Outward cargo volumes climbed by 23.7% to 14.13 million tonnes.

Outward laden containers surged by 67.6% to 102,803 TEUs, while vehicle traffic rose 67% to 58,870 units.

In 2025, total cargo throughput rose by 24.8% to 129.3 million metric tonnes, while container traffic increased by 25.7% to over 2.1 million TEUs.

The Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority, Abubakar Dantsoho, attributed the Q1 2026 performance to improved cargo efficiency, rising international shipping confidence and the deployment of larger vessels linked to operations at Lekki Deep Sea Port.

What you should know

Nigeria’s port development pipeline is expanding through private and public sector financing arrangements aimed at boosting capacity and efficiency.

MSC Group signed a 45-year concession with Nigerdock in March to develop a container terminal at Snake Island Port in Lagos.

The project includes a 910-metre quay, deep-sea vessel capacity and a 30-hectare container yard with expansion options.

A £746 million, about $1 billion, UK-backed financing package will support upgrades at Apapa Port and Tin Can Island Port.

Planned improvements include automation, reduced cargo dwell time, expanded quays and modern cargo-handling infrastructure.

These developments are expected to reduce vessel turnaround time, improve clearance efficiency and strengthen Nigeria’s competitiveness in regional and global shipping networks.