Playing to Win: Bola Matel-Okoh taps Ibukun Awosika, Bola Adesola, Mosun Belo-Olusoga and others for TEWS 2.0

The Executive Woman Summit returns to Lagos with a powerful new conversation on vision, value, visibility and what it takes for women to thrive at the highest levels of leadership.

The Executive Woman Summit returns to Lagos with a powerful new conversation on vision, value, visibility and what it takes for women to thrive at the highest levels of leadership.

Women are occupying more influential positions across business and corporate Nigeria, but reaching the top is only part of the equation.

Staying relevant, building influence, communicating value and navigating the complexities of leadership require a different set of skills.

It is against this backdrop that Bola Matel-Okoh, Executive Coach, Board Advisor and Convener of The Executive Woman Summit (TEWS), will host the second edition of the summit on Wednesday, October 28, 2026, in Victoria Island, Lagos. Registration is open at bolamatelokoh.com/tews.

Themed “Playing to Win: Elevate Your Vision, Value and Visibility,” TEWS 2.0 will bring together more than 400 executive women, entrepreneurs, founders, corporate leaders and emerging professionals for a day of candid conversations, strategic insights and meaningful connections.

The summit will examine what it means to move beyond simply occupying a leadership position to becoming more intentional about vision, value, visibility, influence and impact.

“Women have earned their seats at many tables, but earning the seat is only the beginning,” Said Bola Matel-Okoh, speaking ahead of the summit.

“We must understand how to navigate those spaces, communicate our value, build strategic relationships and use our influence intentionally. Playing to win is not about competing with others; it is about having the clarity, confidence and courage to maximise your potential and make your contribution count.”

A Formidable Lineup Of Speakers Shaping Leadership

TEWS 2.0 will feature a distinguished lineup of women whose careers span corporate leadership, entrepreneurship, governance and transformational leadership.

Among the headline speakers are Chairman, Ecobank Nigeria, Bola Adesola; Founder, The Chair Centre Group and Convener, The International Woman Leadership Conference Dubai, Ibukun Awosika; Chairman, MTN Foundation, Dr Mosun Belo-Olusoga; and Folake Sanu, Transformational Business Executive and Leadership Strategist.

Bola Matel-Okoh, who will also lead conversations at the summit, brings more than three decades of experience across Nigeria, London, and the United States as a lawyer, executive coach, and board advisor.

The programme will explore critical questions around executive presence, strategic relationships, organisational dynamics, personal wellbeing, influence, leadership visibility and building a legacy that extends beyond one’s title.

While the content is designed to be substantive, TEWS is intentionally creating space for connection and community. The summit will bring together women across industries and generations to exchange experiences, build relationships and create networks that extend beyond the room.

The inaugural edition established TEWS as a platform for honest conversations, practical learning and meaningful networking. The 2026 edition aims to build on that foundation with an even stronger focus on helping women translate their ambition into strategic action.

As Matel-Okoh puts it:

“The goal is for every woman to leave the room seeing herself differently, to recognise her value, become more intentional about her visibility and understand that she does not have to shrink to succeed. She can lead authentically, influence with integrity and play to win.”

With attendance limited to 400 participants only, early registration is advised.

Registration: bolamatelokoh.com/tews [Text Wrapping Break]Date: Wednesday, October 28, 2026[Text Wrapping Break]Venue: Victoria Island, Lagos

The Executive Woman Summit is also welcoming strategic brand partners and sponsors seeking to engage a high-value community of executive women, founders, business leaders and emerging decision-makers