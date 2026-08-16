Nigeria’s FX Forwards surge 264% to $90.89 million as FX Spot plunges

Nigeria's foreign exchange derivatives market recorded its sharpest weekly surge in recent months, with FX Forwards turnover jumping 263.56% to $90.89 million in the week ended August 14, 2026.

Nigeria’s foreign exchange derivatives market recorded its sharpest weekly surge in recent months, with FX Forwards turnover jumping 263.56% to $90.89 million in the week ended August 14, 2026.

However, the broader FX market posted a steep 44.9% decline in total turnover, driven almost entirely by a collapse in spot transactions.

This is according to the latest weekly FX market turnover report released by FMDQ Exchange at the weekend, which shows total turnover across the FX Spot and Derivatives markets falling to $2.055 billion from $3.729 billion the previous week, a decline of approximately $1.675 billion.

The divergence between the two segments, spot activity crashing while forwards surged, marks one of the most pronounced splits in Nigeria’s FX market structure recorded so far in 2026.

What the data is saying:

Total FX turnover: $2.055 billion, down 44.90% ($1.675 billion) from $3.729 billion the previous week.

Average daily turnover: $461.40 million, down from $745.89 million.

FX Spot transactions: $1.96 billion, down 46.98% ($1.740 billion) from $3.70 billion, still the dominant segment at 95.58% of total turnover.

FX Forwards (entirely comprising FX Derivatives): $90.89 million, up 263.56% ($65.89 million) from roughly $25 million the previous week, now accounting for 4.42% of total turnover.

Average daily FX Forwards turnover: $18.18 million, sharply higher than the prior week’s daily average.

Notably, the entire increase in FX Derivatives turnover was driven by FX Forwards with no meaningful contribution from other Derivative instruments.

More insights: The forwards surge, in context

While a 263.56% jump to $90.89 million in Forwards turnover for last week looks dramatic, the derivatives segment remains a small fraction of the overall market turnover.

This pattern echoes a similar dynamic seen in the week ended July 24, 2026, when Forwards turnover also posted a sharp percentage jump (333.59%) alongside strong spot growth with overall turnover reaching $4.4 billion for the first time in 2026.

The 46.98% decline in FX Spot turnover last week, nearly a $1.74 billion pullback in a single week, suggests reduced immediate demand for foreign exchange settlement after unusually elevated activity in the prior week.

The near-simultaneous collapse in spot turnover and surge in forwards turnover suggests a shift in market participant behaviour, away from immediate currency settlement and toward hedging future exchange rate exposure, even if the absolute dollar amounts involved in forwards remain modest relative to spot.

What you should know:

Nigeria’s FX market structure remains heavily weighted toward Spot transactions, which continue to account for the overwhelming majority of turnover, over 95% even in a week where Derivatives posted their strongest relative increase.

The sustained smallness of the derivatives segment, despite this week’s surge, underscores that FX hedging instruments remain underdeveloped relative to spot trading in Nigeria’s market.

FX market has recorded increasing volatility in recent weeks with total turnover swinging by more than 40% week-on-week in either direction.

Whether this week’s forwards surge represents the start of a sustained shift toward more active hedging activity, or simply a one-off spike, will likely become clearer as subsequent weekly reports are released.