Nigeria’s FX market turnover surges 117% to $3.73 billion

Nigeria’s foreign exchange market sustained robust activity levels in the week ended August 7, 2026, posting total turnover of $3.73 billion—a 117% surge from the prior week—signaling continued investor appetite for dollar positioning.

The spot market remained the overwhelming driver of transactions, with spot deals accounting for virtually all trading flow while forward contracts and derivatives remain marginal, according to FMDQ Exchange’s weekly FX market turnover report.

Despite robust activity levels recorded during the week, volumes moderated from late July’s record-setting peak of $4.4 billion.

The overwhelming dominance of spot market reflects the market’s continued structural reliance on immediate settlement instruments.

What is the data is saying:

The FX market’s week ended August 7 showed total turnover of $3.73 billion, up significantly from $1.72 billion in the previous week.

The surge was almost entirely concentrated in spot transactions, which accounted for $3.70 billion of the total, representing 99.33% of all FX activity.

Forward and derivative contracts posted much smaller gains, each recording just $25 million in turnover, though both instruments showed growth week-on-week.

Daily average turnover during the week reached $745.89 million, compared with $343.75 million the previous week, indicating sustained intraday demand for immediate currency settlement.

The composition of activity underscores what market participants have consistently observed throughout 2026: the Nigerian FX market remains heavily skewed toward spot transactions, with forward and derivative instruments accounting for just 1.34% of combined turnover across both segments.

More insights:

The spike in August 7 turnover arrives just two weeks after the market crossed the $4 billion mark for the first time in 2026, with total transactions in the FX Spot and Derivatives markets reaching $4.375 billion in the week ended July 24, 2026.

That prior week’s records show weekly turnover figures—swinging from $2.836 billion, to $1.631 billion, to $2.386 billion, and then to $4.375 billion.

The August 7 turnover of $3.73 billion suggests that the market continues to operate at elevated levels exceeding the $2 billion to $3 billion range that characterized most of July’s trading activity.

Weekly FX spot and derivatives turnover had been climbing steadily through Q3, from roughly $2.1 billion in mid-June to $3.05 billion by early July, before the late-July spike to $4.375 billion and this week’s $3.73 billion figure.

Spot transactions have consistently accounted for more than 98% of weekly turnover, while exchange-traded FX futures remained inactive, leaving over-the-counter forward contracts as the primary hedging instrument in the market.

What you should know:

Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM) has continued to deepen, recording more than $46 billion in cumulative turnover between March and June 2026, demonstrating a significant uptrend in market depth.

The forward market’s contribution remains marginal at $25 million, or 0.67% of turnover, suggesting that despite the surge in spot activity and the apparent need for hedging instruments, market participants continue to prefer spot settlement or continue to execute hedges in less transparent over-the-counter channels outside the formal exchange.

This structural imbalance—where spot dominates overwhelmingly while hedging instruments remain underdeveloped—leaves the market vulnerable to sharp moves during periods when spot liquidity tightens.

The August 7 turnover also arrives amid a period of significant liquidity management activity by the CBN.

The central bank’s aggressive absorption of excess banking system cash through combined OMO and Treasury Bills auctions has seen more than N11.8 trillion withdrawn in July and early August alone.

Market participants will be monitoring the elevated FX turnover levels of recent weeks and the implications for exchange rate stability amid the CBN’s forex management framework as it navigates Q3.