CBN mops up N7.2 trillion in July, but quietly changes its playbook

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) sterilized N7.18 trillion from the financial system in July through Open Market Operations (OMO) auctions, a 48.57% decline from the N13.96 trillion mopped up conducted in June.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) sterilized N7.18 trillion from the financial system in July through Open Market Operations (OMO) auctions, a 48.57% decline from the N13.96 trillion mopped up conducted in June.

The drop reflects a sharp fall in auction frequency, with the CBN conducting just three OMO sales in July compared to seven seen in June, even as individual auction sizes grew significantly.

Data compiled from CBN OMO auction results in the review period show June’s seven sales — held on June 2, 8, 11, 22, 23, 29 and 30 — allotted a cumulative N13.96 trillion, dwarfing July’s three auctions of July 13, 14 and 28, which brought in N7.18 trillion.

What the data is saying:

June’s mop-up drive was marked by consistent oversubscription. The CBN offered N600 billion at each of the seven auctions, cumulatively N4.20 trillion, but drew total subscriptions of about N15.27 trillion and allotted N13.96 trillion — accepting about 91.42% of all bids submitted.

The June 2 auction opened with subscription of N2.15 trillion in bids, N2.01 trillion was allotted, the strongest of the month.

June 8 recorded the weakest in subscriptions at N1.73 trillion in bids, N1.51 trillion was allotted.

Back-to-back sales on June 29 and 30 closed out the month, with June 29 posting the second-highest oversubscription, with N1.78 trillion allotted.

June 30 was 3.13x oversubscribed while N1.52 trillion allotted.

Overall, June’s average oversubscription stood at 3.16 times the amount offered.

July’s three auctions, though fewer, ran heavier individually.

The CBN offered N600 billion at each sale, N1.8 trillion in total, but pulled in an average oversubscription of roughly 4x across the sales — higher on a per-auction basis than June’s.

The July 28 auction alone allotted N3.5 trillion, the single largest individual OMO allotment identified across either month.

The 127-day tenor was the standout instrument in both months. It dominated demand across most of June’s auctions and again drove July 13’s sale, drawing N1.854 trillion in bids on that date alone.

Stop rates through June ranged between 20.39% and 22.65%, with shorter tenors consistently clearing higher than longer-dated papers, a trend that persisted into July.

More insights:

The numbers point to two distinct liquidity management approaches across the two months.

June leaned on frequency: with sales spread across the weeks, the CBN ran a sustained sterilisation campaign that produced 2026’s highest monthly OMO total to date at N13.96 trillion.

July leaned on scale: fewer sales, but larger individual bites, with the July 29 auction’s N3.5 trillion allotment standing out as the biggest single OMO sale in either month.

July’s full-month total trails June’s cumulative mop up which holds the record for 2026’s heaviest single month of OMO sterilization so far in the year.

What you should know:

OMO bills are the CBN’s primary tool for managing banking system liquidity and short-term rates, distinct from Nigerian Treasury Bills issued by the Debt Management Office to fund government borrowing.

The consistent allotments running several multiples higher than offer size each auction, shows the CBN’s aggressive strategy to absorb liquidity in line with its tightening stance despite calls for easing.

Before now, cumulative OMO sales between January and May 2026 was over N30.12 trillion.

Combined with June and July’s figures, the year’s total sterilisation has pushed past N50 trillion, underscoring how central OMO auctions have become to the CBN’s liquidity management strategy this year.

Attention now turns to August’s auction calendar, where market dealers and analysts will be watching whether the CBN sustains this pace of mop-up or eases back, particularly as Treasury Bills and FGN Bond auctions compete for the same pool of investor liquidity.