River Park Estate: Lawyer asks EFCC to probe alleged $300 million investment claim

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has been urged to investigate an alleged fraud and impersonation involving a $300 million investment claim in the River Park Estate dispute.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has been urged to investigate an alleged fraud and impersonation involving a $300 million investment claim in the River Park Estate dispute.

The petition, signed by Oluwabunmi Adebiyi, Esq., of Blue-Gate Solicitors & Attorneys, who identified himself as a solicitor for Jonah Capital Nigeria Limited and Paulo Homes Limited, was seen by Nairametrics on August 10, 2026.

The development comes days after the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, confirmed that the age-long dispute over the development of River Park Estate in Lugbe, Abuja, has entered the international arbitration stage, with the Ghanaian faction of Jonah Capital Nigeria Limited challenging the Federal Capital Development Authority’s (FCDA) termination of its development rights over the land.

The minister had said he would await the outcome of the proceedings at the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) in Paris, which borders on the FCDA’s decision to allegedly terminate the Development Lease Agreement for Plot 4, Cadastral Zone E30, Lugbe West, Abuja, on November 5, 2025.

What the solicitor is saying

Adeniran Ogunmuyiwa was identified by the solicitor as the founder of Jonah Capital.

The lawyer called on the EFCC to investigate the Ghanaian faction and compel them to produce relevant documents to establish their alleged $300 million investment, substantiating their acquisition, development or financing of the River Park Project.

“The circumstances are particularly grave because the acts complained of have now extended beyond the internal affairs of JonahCapital Nigeria Limited and have culminated in representations allegedly being made in arbitral proceedings before the International Chamber of Commerce (“ICC”), where Samuel Esson Jonah is reportedly asserting, amongst other things, that he invested in excess of $300,000,000.00 (Three Hundred Million United States Dollars) in the River Park Project,” the lawyer stated.

The lawyer argued that his clients stated that the claims at arbitration are false and form part of an alleged deliberate scheme to create a fictitious history of ownership, investment and entitlement to the project, with the ultimate objective of securing an arbitral award or other legal recognition capable of conferring substantial proprietary and financial benefits upon persons who have no legitimate entitlement whatsoever, “to the potential prejudice of our Clients and the interests of the Government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

The lawyer admitted that Jonah was admitted as a shareholder of JonahCapital on the understanding that he would contribute capital towards the development of the project.

“He, however, failed to provide the capital he had undertaken to contribute and was consequently removed as a shareholder in or about 2008. It is material to state that Jonah was never appointed a director of JonahCapital and therefore had no lawful authority at any material time to hold himself out as a director or exercise the powers of a director of the company,” he argued.

He stated further that, following the failure to provide the anticipated financing, Mr. Paul Odili of Paulo Homes Limited was approved, after which he committed substantial financial resources towards the development of River Park Estate.

“Paulo Homes Limited financed and undertook, amongst other things, the settlement of indigenous settlers, the construction and provision of primary infrastructure, including access roads, water reticulation and other essential infrastructure, with the financial commitment running into billions of naira, and Samuel Jonah’s claim of the same is nothing but fraudulent,” the lawyer insisted.

The solicitor urged the Commission to investigate the role of Kojo Mensah, the relationship between him and Samuel Esson Jonah, the representations made by them to the ICC, the documents relied upon in support of the alleged $300 million investment, and whether any of the documents or representations submitted in the arbitral proceedings are false, fabricated, misleading or otherwise calculated to induce the tribunal to grant relief to which the claimants are not entitled.

The lawyer alleged that JonahCapital Nigeria Limited did not invest or fund anything in River Park Estate or in the River Park Project.

He called upon the Commission to immediately commence a comprehensive investigation into the activities of Samuel Esson Jonah, Kojo Mensah and all other persons who may have participated in, facilitated or acted in concert with them in relation to the matters complained of, and bring to book all persons found culpable.

Get up to speed

Nairametrics previously reported that a Federal Capital Territory High Court had struck out the criminal charge filed against Ghanaian investors behind JonahCapital Ltd and a Nigerian lawyer over the River Park Estate dispute.

The decision was delivered by Justice Modupe-Osho Adebiyi following an application by the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), according to court proceedings.

The ruling brought to a halt a prosecution initiated by the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) over alleged forgery linked to share allocation in the high-profile Abuja real estate development and signalled a major legal turn in a case that had drawn regulatory and public attention.

At the hearing, the AGF’s counsel, Aishatu Kalthungo, informed the court that she had received directives to discontinue the matter under the Attorney-General’s constitutional powers.

The application for withdrawal was anchored on “Section 174 of the 1999 Constitution,” which permits the AGF to terminate criminal proceedings at any stage before judgment.

Following the application, the court agreed with the request and struck out the charge accordingly.

The criminal case arose from allegations of forgery and the purported illegal allocation of 99 million shares connected to River Park Estate in Abuja.

The defendants included three Ghanaian nationals, Mr. Samuel Esson Jonah, Mr. Kojo Ansah Mensah and Mr. Victor Quainoo, alongside a Nigerian lawyer, Mr. Abu Arome, Esq.

Nairametrics had earlier reported that the AGF ordered a review of police actions relating to the River Park Estate dispute.

What you should know

The dispute marks a significant development in one of the most closely watched real estate disputes in the Federal Capital Territory.

River Park Estate is located along Airport Road, Abuja, a corridor widely regarded as prime real estate due to its commercial and residential value.

Allegations of land grabbing and unlawful possession have been increasing in the FCT, drawing attention from law enforcement and regulatory authorities.

The River Park Estate dispute involves both Nigerian and Ghanaian interests, heightening its profile and scrutiny.

The case underscores the sensitivity surrounding land ownership and investment disputes in Abuja.