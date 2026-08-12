From compliance to competitive advantage: why transaction monitoring has become a boardroom issue for Nigerian banks

New Central Bank of Nigeria standards, a hard won exit from the FATF grey list and the rapid growth of digital payments have moved transaction monitoring out of the compliance department and into the boardroom.

Not long ago, transaction monitoring was viewed largely as a regulatory requirement.

It sat quietly within compliance functions, measured by the number of alerts generated and the speed at which investigators closed cases.

That era is ending.

Today, transaction monitoring has become one of the most important indicators of an institution’s operational resilience, governance maturity and ability to protect its customers.

For bank boards, chief executives and investors, it is no longer simply about satisfying regulators. It is about protecting trust in an increasingly digital financial system.

Nigeria’s financial sector is expanding at remarkable speed. Digital payments continue to grow, fintech innovation is accelerating, and cross border financial activity is becoming more sophisticated.

While these developments are positive for financial inclusion and economic growth, they have also created new opportunities for organised criminal networks.

Financial crime is no longer confined to large cash deposits or obvious red flags.

Criminals now exploit instant payments, digital wallets, mule accounts, synthetic identities, cryptocurrencies, trade transactions and complex networks that move funds across multiple institutions within minutes. Individual transactions often appear legitimate.

The real risk only becomes visible when thousands of transactions are analysed together.

This is where many legacy monitoring systems begin to struggle.

A new regulatory direction

The regulatory landscape is moving quickly.

In March 2026, the Central Bank of Nigeria issued its Baseline Standards for Automated Anti Money Laundering, Counter Terrorist Financing and Counter Proliferation Financing Solutions. The standards apply across banks, payment service providers, mobile money operators and other institutions within the regulatory perimeter.

They require automated capabilities that support real time detection, analysis and reporting of suspicious activity, calibrated to the size, risk profile and complexity of each institution.

The direction of travel is unmistakable. Institutions were required to submit implementation plans to the Central Bank, with full deployment expected within the transition window set out in the circular.

A subsequent guidance note confirmed that compliance will be assessed at the level of the financial institution rather than by reference to any particular vendor solution.

That single clarification matters more than it may first appear.

Buying a system is not the same as demonstrating control. Accountability sits with the institution, its board and the individuals responsible for implementation.

The conversation is no longer centred on whether institutions have monitoring systems. Regulators increasingly expect those systems to demonstrate effectiveness, scalability, governance and the ability to adapt to emerging financial crime risks.

For boards, this raises an important question.

Is the institution investing in technology that merely produces alerts, or in intelligence that supports better risk decisions?

Nigeria’s progress has raised the bar

Nigeria’s removal from the Financial Action Task Force list of jurisdictions under increased monitoring in October 2025 was a major milestone for the country’s financial system.

The decision reflected measurable improvements in the country’s anti money laundering and counter terrorist financing framework after completing its agreed action plan.

That achievement should not be viewed as the finish line.

If anything, it has increased expectations on financial institutions to sustain those standards through stronger governance, better customer due diligence, effective transaction monitoring and continuous investment in financial crime capabilities.

Maintaining international confidence requires continuous improvement rather than periodic regulatory responses.

The real problem is not the number of alerts

Many institutions still judge the effectiveness of transaction monitoring by the volume of alerts generated.

That can be misleading.

A monitoring system that produces thousands of alerts each day is not necessarily more effective than one that produces hundreds of high quality alerts. Every unnecessary alert consumes investigator time, increases operational costs and creates the risk that genuinely suspicious activity may be overlooked.

The objective should never be more alerts. The objective should be better alerts.

Quality has become a far more valuable metric than quantity.

Artificial intelligence is changing the conversation

Artificial intelligence is increasingly influencing financial crime compliance across global banking.

Its greatest value is not replacing experienced investigators.

Its strength lies in processing millions of transactions simultaneously, identifying hidden relationships between customers, detecting behavioural anomalies and prioritising higher risk activities for human review.

This enables compliance professionals to spend less time reviewing low value cases and more time investigating genuine financial crime risks.

Technology should enhance professional judgement, not replace it.

Institutions that combine advanced analytics with experienced investigators will almost certainly outperform those relying exclusively on either people or technology.

Transaction monitoring is now an enterprise risk issue

The impact of weak transaction monitoring extends well beyond regulatory penalties.

Poor financial crime controls can affect correspondent banking relationships, investor confidence, customer trust, operational resilience and long term enterprise value.

That makes transaction monitoring a governance issue rather than a departmental responsibility.

Boards should be asking different questions.

Can our monitoring models detect emerging criminal typologies?

How frequently are our scenarios independently validated?

Can we explain every automated decision to our regulator?

Is fraud intelligence integrated with anti money laundering intelligence, cyber intelligence and sanctions screening?

Do we measure detection quality or simply report alert volumes?

These questions provide a far better indication of institutional resilience than compliance statistics presented in board packs.

Looking ahead

The next generation of financial crime will move faster than traditional monitoring systems were designed to respond.

Institutions that continue to rely solely on static rules will find it increasingly difficult to identify sophisticated criminal behaviour operating across multiple products, channels and jurisdictions.

The future belongs to institutions that combine quality data, adaptive analytics, responsible artificial intelligence, strong governance and highly skilled financial crime professionals into a single operating model.

For Nigerian banks, transaction monitoring is no longer simply about meeting regulatory expectations.

It has become a strategic capability that protects customers, strengthens investor confidence, preserves international credibility and supports sustainable growth in an increasingly connected global financial system.

In banking, trust remains the most valuable asset on the balance sheet.

The institutions that protect it best will define the next chapter of Africa’s financial services industry.

About the author

Adedayo Folorunsho Aluko is a governance, risk and compliance specialist with more than twenty years of experience in financial crime compliance across United Kingdom and Nigerian financial institutions. He is the founder of LorePoint Resources Limited and Assistant Financial Treasurer of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria, United Kingdom Branch.

He is the author of Clean Hands, Bright Future: A Youth Guide to Avoiding Financial Crime in Africa. He holds an MBA, an MSc in Investment Management and the Senior Management Programme of Lagos Business School.

The views expressed in this article are those of the author.