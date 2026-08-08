Tyms Brings Accounting and Bookkeeping to Claude and ChatGPT

Business owners can now ask an AI assistant what their books look like and get an answer from their actual numbers. Most business owners do not have a finance team. They have a rough sense of what came in this month, a folder of receipts, and a nagging feeling that the real picture is somewhere […]

Business owners can now ask an AI assistant what their books look like and get an answer from their actual numbers.

Most business owners do not have a finance team. They have a rough sense of what came in this month, a folder of receipts, and a nagging feeling that the real picture is somewhere they cannot easily reach. When someone asks about gross margin or cash runway, the honest answer is usually a guess.

Tyms, the AI-native accounting platform serving businesses across Africa, North America, and Europe, has released something that changes where that answer lives. Its customers can now connect their books directly to Claude, ChatGPT, and Perplexity, then simply ask.

What does our balance sheet look like as of today?

List unpaid invoices over 30 days and group them by customer.

Show me March expenses and highlight the top five categories.

The assistant answers using real ledger data. Not a sample file, not a summary someone exported last week. The live books.

What was actually released

The product is the Tyms MCP server, built on the Model Context Protocol, an open standard that lets AI assistants connect securely to external systems. It is hosted, so nothing gets installed. A business owner connects Tyms inside their AI assistant, signs in, approves access, and starts asking questions.

Read access covers accounts, contacts, invoices, bills, expenses, income, and inventory, along with full financial reports including balance sheet, profit and loss, cash flow, trial balance, and ledgers.

Businesses that enable the full endpoint go further than reading. They can instruct their assistant to create an invoice, record a payment, add an expense account, restock inventory, or convert a quote into an invoice, all in plain language. Adam, the AI accounting agent Tyms built into its platform, handles the accounting logic underneath, so the entries land correctly rather than as loose notes.

Every write action requires confirmation in the chat before anything changes in the books.

The security design

This is the part that will decide whether finance teams adopt it, and Tyms appears to have anticipated that.

Access is scoped through OAuth to one specific business at a time. API keys never pass through Claude, ChatGPT, or Perplexity. Customers choose read-only or read and write, and access can be revoked at any moment. The read-only endpoint exists precisely so that a cautious team can start by letting AI look without letting it touch.

The company already holds ISO 27001:2022 certification and a SOC 2 Type 2 report, which matters for the accounting firms and mid-market finance teams that will not connect anything to their client ledgers without documentation.

Why this lands differently in emerging markets

The traditional accounting software stack was designed for economies with cheap and abundant finance talent. That assumption does not hold in most of the world.

Across Nigeria, Kenya, Ghana, and much of Africa, Southeast Asia, and Latin America, a large share of small businesses run on memory, WhatsApp threads, and a physical notebook. Not because owners are careless about money, but because proper bookkeeping has historically required a skill they were never taught and a hire they cannot afford.

“Founders who are brilliant at building products and closing deals freeze the moment someone asks what their gross margin looks like,” said Ibrahim Adepoju, co-founder and CEO of Tyms. “That gap between running a business and understanding its finances is one of the quietest killers of small businesses everywhere. AI closes it in a way legacy software never could, because it does not require training and it does not require hiring. It meets business owners where they already are, in a chat window, in their own words.”

The implication for the sector is worth sitting with. Financial visibility for small businesses has been a structural advantage of developed markets for decades. If conversational AI removes the skill barrier rather than just the software cost, the gap narrows on a timeline that no amount of accountant training could have matched.

What it signals about where software is going

Claude, ChatGPT, and Perplexity have stopped being places where people ask questions and started becoming the place where people do work. Calendars, inboxes, CRMs, and now general ledgers are being pulled into that service.

For founders and investors watching the category, the strategic read is straightforward. Software that only exists behind its own login is competing for attention it may not keep. Software that shows up inside the assistant a customer already opens every morning is positioned differently, and the companies building for that shift now will define what the next few years of business tooling look like.

For accountants and bookkeepers running multiple clients, the practical read is more immediate. Instead of logging into five portals to check five sets of books, one assistant covers the ground. The routine work compresses. The advisory work, which is where the margin actually is, gets more room.

Availability

Tyms MCP is live in production today for existing Tyms customers. Setup takes a few minutes and works with Claude, ChatGPT, Perplexity, and any other client that supports remote MCP with OAuth.

Connect your books: developer.usetyms.com/mcp/overview

New to Tyms: Start free at usetyms.com

About Tyms

Tyms is an AI-native accounting platform for growing businesses, built in Africa and serving customers globally. The platform combines full double-entry accounting with Adam, an AI accounting agent that handles bookkeeping, reconciliation, and reporting. Tyms is ISO 27001:2022 certified and SOC 2 Type 2 compliant. The company is incorporated in Delaware and Nigeria.

Media contact: hi@usetyms.com