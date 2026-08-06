Noor Takaful and Noor Health to host historic 2026 surplus distribution ceremony

Noor Takaful Surpasses ₦1.3 Billion in Surplus Distribution as Noor Health Becomes First HMO in Nigeria to Return Surplus to Eligible Enrollees Noor Takaful Insurance Limited and Noor Health Ltd. are set to make history as they host the 2026 Surplus Distribution Ceremony on Tuesday, August 11, 2026, in Lagos. The event will bring together […]

Noor Takaful Surpasses ₦1.3 Billion in Surplus Distribution as Noor Health Becomes First HMO in Nigeria to Return Surplus to Eligible Enrollees

Noor Takaful Insurance Limited and Noor Health Ltd. are set to make history as they host the 2026 Surplus Distribution Ceremony on Tuesday, August 11, 2026, in Lagos.

The event will bring together regulators, participants, enrollees, healthcare providers, brokers, corporate partners and other key stakeholders to celebrate another milestone in ethical insurance and healthcare financing.

This year’s ceremony marks two significant achievements. Noor Takaful will continue its unbroken tradition of distributing underwriting surplus to eligible participants, having successfully paid surplus every year since commencing operations in 2017.

Following this year’s distribution, the Company will have returned more than ₦1.3 billion in surplus to its participants, making it by far the largest and most consistent distributor of Takaful surplus in Nigeria. This remarkable achievement reflects the strength, sustainability and participant-focused nature of the Takaful model.

At the same ceremony, Noor Health will become the first Health Maintenance Organisation (HMO) in Nigeria to distribute surplus to eligible enrollees, setting a historic milestone for Nigeria’s healthcare industry and extending the principles of mutuality and shared value beyond insurance into healthcare financing.

The surplus distribution reflects the core principles of the Takaful model, where participants mutually contribute to a common risk fund based on cooperation, shared responsibility and ethical risk sharing. Subject to the applicable surplus distribution policy, participants who do not make claims during the financial year may become eligible to receive a share of the underwriting surplus remaining after claims, reserves and other regulatory obligations have been met.

The extension of this model to Noor Health demonstrates how the principles of mutuality, transparency and shared benefits can also be successfully applied to healthcare financing, ensuring that members benefit not only from access to quality healthcare but also from the prudent management of the collective healthcare risk fund.

Speaking ahead of the event, the Managing Director of Noor Takaful Insurance Limited, Rilwan Sunmonu, described the ceremony as another defining moment in the evolution of ethical insurance and healthcare financing in Nigeria.

“Since commencing operations in 2017, Noor Takaful has consistently fulfilled one of the most distinctive promises of the Takaful model by returning surplus to eligible participants every single year. With this year’s distribution, we will have paid over ₦1.3 billion in surplus to our participants. This demonstrates that Takaful is more than insurance—it is a system built on fairness, shared responsibility and shared prosperity.

We are equally proud that Noor Health is now extending these same principles to healthcare financing by becoming the first HMO in Nigeria to distribute surplus to eligible enrollees. This is not only a historic achievement for Noor Health but also for Nigeria’s healthcare industry. Together, these milestones reinforce our commitment to building a more ethical, transparent and rewarding financial and healthcare ecosystem for Nigerians.”

The 2026 Surplus Distribution Ceremony will provide participants and enrollees with the opportunity to receive their surplus entitlements, engage directly with the leadership of Noor Takaful and Noor Health, and gain a deeper understanding of the long-term benefits of the Takaful model and ethical healthcare financing.

The ceremony therefore celebrates not only another successful year of surplus distribution by Noor Takaful, but also a historic industry first by Noor Health. It reinforces Noor Group’s position as Nigeria’s leading innovator in ethical insurance and healthcare financing, demonstrating that institutions built on the principles of fairness, transparency and shared prosperity can deliver tangible value back to the people they serve.

About Noor Takaful

Noor Takaful Insurance Limited is Nigeria’s pioneer and leading composite Takaful insurance company. Licensed by the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) in April 2016 as the country’s first full-fledged composite Takaful operator, the Company commenced operations in January 2017 and has since played a pioneering role in the growth and development of Takaful insurance in Nigeria. It is also the only Takaful operator in the country to have distributed underwriting surplus to eligible participants every year since inception. Following the 2026 distribution, Noor Takaful will have returned over ₦1.3 billion in surplus to its participants, reflecting its enduring commitment to fairness, transparency and shared value. The Company provides a comprehensive range of ethical insurance solutions to individuals, businesses and institutions in accordance with the principles of Takaful.

About Noor Health

Noor Health is a National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA)-licensed Health Maintenance Organisation (HMO) committed to providing accessible, affordable and ethical healthcare financing solutions. Inspired by the principles of Takaful, Noor Health places members at the centre of its operations by promoting fairness, transparency and shared value. The Company’s 2026 surplus distribution represents a historic first for Nigeria’s HMO industry, making Noor Health the first HMO in the country to return surplus to eligible enrollees and pioneering a new model of participant-centred healthcare financing in Nigeria.