Roqqu launches tokenized stocks, expands into global investment platform

Crypto exchange Roqqu has launched tokenized stocks, marking a major expansion beyond digital asset trading and positioning itself as a broader investment platform offering access to global equities.

Crypto exchange Roqqu has launched tokenized stocks, marking a major expansion beyond digital asset trading and positioning itself as a broader investment platform offering access to global equities.

The new offering enables users to buy and manage tokenized versions of publicly traded stocks directly through the Roqqu app, providing investors in emerging markets with easier access to international financial markets.

The move comes amid growing global interest in tokenized real-world assets (RWAs), a rapidly expanding segment of the digital asset ecosystem that allows traditional financial instruments such as stocks to be represented on blockchain networks.

What they are saying

According to Roqqu, the tokenized stocks mirror the value of the underlying shares, allowing users to gain exposure to global equities without opening separate brokerage accounts or navigating traditional investment processes.

The company said the product was designed to simplify investing by offering a mobile-first experience that combines stock and digital asset investing within a single platform.

Speaking on the launch, Chief Executive Officer of Roqqu, Benjamin Onomor, said tokenization is reshaping how investors access financial markets.

“Before now, access to the world’s best financial products has been limited by geography, infrastructure, and regulation. Tokenization is changing that.

“We have entered a new era where financial assets can move with the speed of the internet, settle around the clock, and become more accessible to investors globally.”

Roqqu noted that the platform lowers barriers to entry by enabling users to start investing with smaller amounts while managing their investments alongside other digital assets within the same application.

More insights

Roqqu’s introduction of tokenized stocks coincides with increasing regulatory activity in Nigeria’s digital asset sector

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) recently cleared seven new entities for admission into its Accelerated Regulatory Incubation Programme (ARIP).

The seven companies include Bitbarter Technologies Limited, Luno Fintech Nigeria Limited, GetEquity Limited, Koinkoin Global Network Limited, Wrapped CBDC Ltd, Trovotech Ltd, and Blockvault Custodian Ltd.

The latest approval follows the SEC’s admission of Quidax and Busha into its regulatory framework in August 2024, as the Commission continues efforts to formalise oversight of Nigeria’s digital asset industry.

ARIP is a regulatory environment designed to fast-track the on-boarding of digital asset and other investment service providers, like Virtual Asset Service Providers and tokenized product platforms, through a controlled regulatory sandbox.

What you should know

The launch also comes as Nigeria advances efforts to regulate the virtual asset industry.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu recently signed the Presidential Executive Order on Virtual Assets Coordination, 2026, creating a framework for coordinating virtual asset regulation across government agencies.

The Executive Order seeks to address the growing convergence of virtual assets with traditional financial sectors, including securities, payments, commodities and currencies.

In addition, the Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS) recently issued guidelines on the taxation of virtual assets, introducing a 30% corporate income tax on cryptocurrency and virtual asset profits earned by medium and large companies.

The guidelines apply to companies, individual taxpayers, Virtual Asset Service Providers (VASPs), peer-to-peer marketplace operators and other participants in Nigeria’s digital asset ecosystem.