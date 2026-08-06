Naira holds steady at N1,837/£1 as Dollar squeezes British Pound

British Pounds Sterling traded at N1,837/£1 against the naira in Nigeria's foreign exchange market as the trading session kicked off Thursday.

British Pounds Sterling traded at N1,837/£1 against the naira in Nigeria’s foreign exchange market as the trading session kicked off Thursday.

The British sterling was exchanged within the band of N1,813/£1 and N1,862/£1 this month. Short-term fluctuations centred on a reference of N1,840/£1 remain likely as an anchor.

However, Unquenched Nigerian FX demand for Pounds remains strong given the rise of London as a medical tourism destination, while school fees for British schools remain another driver.

Nigeria’s central bank rates remain elevated as it attempts to stamp down domestic price gains.

Consequently, heightened buyer conviction is pushing the pair past N1,840/£1 support, with further upside. British pound sterling’s upside remains toward the previous month’s monthly high close set at N1,850/£1.

Underlying structural demand in the economy (trade, refined imports, external debt) still supports a persistent medium- and long-term appreciation against the British pound sterling. Nigeria’s Gross FX receipts rely on the level of crude oil production volume and are supported by pricing in the international oil markets.

Market liquidity is then strengthened by broad external inflows, helping increase foreign reserves.

Bank of England (BoE) rate has been held at 3.75% after the BoE’s less accommodating approach to policy loosening, given rising services CPI and wage inflation. Bank of England’s cautious approach toward rate cuts keeps London yields in a favorable position relative to most other currency benchmark major markets, underpinning the pound in key currency markets.

British pound tilts lower against US Dollar on Thursday’s trade session

Pound Sterling declined near the $1.346 level in early European hours on Thursday. The market remains wary of mixed messaging from both the US and Iran about a deal, which is permitting the US Dollar to show some of its safe-haven benefits.

On the upcoming economic docket for the pair are US Initial Jobless Claims, with Mideast sentiment staying relevant for broader sentiment.

President Donald Trump said on Wednesday his talks with Iran have been very fruitful, while Vice President JD Vance predicted any potential deal talks with the nation would be “messy” and take time, as “the Iranians are extraordinarily difficult people” with “a fractured system.”

Earlier, Iran’s deputy foreign minister Kazem Gharibabadi said talks between Tehran and the Sultanate of Oman to re-open a section of the Strait of Hormuz had lasted three weeks, and there was wide agreement on the outbound and inbound routes.

However, an official on Tehran’s side denied that ongoing talks were happening with Washington on the critical channel. In contrast, weaker-than-anticipated US economic data could cause losses for the Greenback and serve as a boost for the major pair.

In addition, private sector jobs in the United States rose 44,000 in July, compared to an increase of 98,000 in June, according to data released on Wednesday by ADP; the number was less than forecasts of an increase of 70,000. Investors’ eyes will be glued to US July nonfarm payrolls on Friday.

Weakness in US labor data could drag back expectations of additional rate hikes by the Fed, hurting the greenback.

Market participants expect the front end of the macro backdrop to remain subdued, and the release calendar is empty for the near future – with nothing significant between now and the release of Q2’s preliminary estimate GDP on Aug 13th.

This means future growth figures become a significant British focal point. Investors view the forthcoming data absence as a time of consolidation – before reviewing the UK again on receipt of GDP.