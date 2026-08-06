Dangote, Canada’s Prime Minister Discuss Investment Partnerships

President and Chief Executive of Dangote Industries Limited, Aliko Dangote, has held discussions with Canada’s Prime Minister, Mark Carney, on opportunities to strengthen investment partnerships and deepen economic cooperation between Canada and Africa. The meeting focused on expanding investment opportunities in Canada and exploring how the Dangote Group, alongside other African investors, can contribute to […]

President and Chief Executive of Dangote Industries Limited, Aliko Dangote, has held discussions with Canada’s Prime Minister, Mark Carney, on opportunities to strengthen investment partnerships and deepen economic cooperation between Canada and Africa.

The meeting focused on expanding investment opportunities in Canada and exploring how the Dangote Group, alongside other African investors, can contribute to Canada’s economic growth.

Both leaders also exchanged views on Canada’s Africa Strategy and the importance of promoting stronger two-way trade and investment flows between Canada and African countries.

Dangote emphasised the growing potential for collaboration between African and Canadian businesses, noting that closer economic ties would unlock new opportunities for job creation, innovation, industrial development, and long-term prosperity.

“Strategic partnerships between Africa and Canada have immense potential to drive sustainable growth and create value for both regions. There is a strong case for increasing investment, fostering innovation, and building mutually beneficial commercial relationships,” Dangote said.

As part of his visit, Dangote also met with Ahmed Hussen, Member of Parliament and Chair of Canada’s Foreign Affairs Committee. Their discussions reinforced the need to advance Canada-Africa economic relations through enhanced trade, investment, and long-term strategic cooperation.

The engagements underscore a shared commitment to strengthening economic ties between Canada and Africa and fostering partnerships that support inclusive growth and sustainable development.