OneDosh and Stripe Finally Solved Onramping

For years, the financial industry accepted friction as normal.

Long bank transfers. Complicated funding methods. Failed transactions. Delays measured in hours or days. Endless steps before users could actually use their money.

The industry adapted to the problem.

OneDosh decided to solve it.

Today, OneDosh announced the launch of its Stripe-powered instant onramping experience, fundamentally changing how eligible users move money into the OneDosh ecosystem.

The result is simple.

Fund your wallet. Start transacting.

No unnecessary complexity.

No waiting.

No friction.

Through OneDosh’s partnership with Stripe, eligible users can instantly fund their OneDosh USD Wallet using their debit card and immediately access the full OneDosh ecosystem, including cross-border payments, virtual and physical cards, USD balances, international transfers, and other supported financial services.

This is more than a product launch. It is the removal of one of the last major barriers preventing millions of people from participating in the global digital economy. For decades, financial institutions built products around their infrastructure. OneDosh built infrastructure around people. “We believe money should move as freely as humans,” said Jackson Ukuevo, Co-Founder and CEO of OneDosh.

“Every great product removes friction. Every breakthrough makes something difficult feel effortless. Onramping has remained one of the biggest obstacles in financial services. Today, that changes. Together with Stripe, we’ve built an experience that feels the way money should have always moved, instantly, intelligently, and without unnecessary barriers.”

The launch dramatically reduces the time between account creation and a user’s first successful transaction, allowing eligible customers to move from onboarding to participating in the global economy within minutes.

For freelancers.

For creators.

For entrepreneurs.

For businesses.

For families sending money across borders.

For everyone who believes moving money should be as simple as sending a message.

This launch represents another major milestone in OneDosh’s mission to build the world’s most connected financial platform, bringing together banking, payments, cards, foreign exchange, digital assets, and global money movement into one seamless experience. The future of finance will not be defined by more products. It will be defined by fewer barriers. That future starts today.

About OneDosh

OneDosh is a global financial technology company building the future of money movement. The platform combines digital wallets, global payments, cards, foreign exchange, banking infrastructure, and digital assets into one seamless experience, enabling individuals and businesses to move money instantly across borders with speed, simplicity, and security.

About Stripe

Stripe is a financial infrastructure platform that powers payments and financial services for millions of businesses around the world, from startups to global enterprises.

Media Contact

OneDosh Inc.

press@onedosh.com

www.onedosh.com