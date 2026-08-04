TGM Academy to train and certify 10,000 talent managers across Africa by 2030

TGM Academy has announced a groundbreaking mission to train and certify 10,000 professional talent managers across Africa by 2030, marking one of the continent's most significant investments in the talent management professional infrastructure powering the creative economy.

TGM Academy has announced a groundbreaking mission to train and certify 10,000 professional talent managers across Africa by 2030, marking one of the continent’s most significant investments in the talent management professional infrastructure powering the creative economy.

The announcement was made by the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of That Good Media and Founder of TGM Academy, Toyosi Etim-Effiong, during the inaugural Talent Management Leadership Roundtable, which convened leaders from the creative, diplomatic, cultural and corporate sectors to explore the future of talent management as a driver of sustainable industry growth.

Held at Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos, the gathering marked the official public introduction of TGM Academy, Nigeria’s first institution dedicated exclusively to the professional development of talent managers, while setting the foundation for stronger collaboration between government, industry, academia and international stakeholders.

Organized under the theme “Talent Management as Critical Infrastructure for Cultural Exchange and the Creative Economy,” the roundtable created a platform for meaningful conversations around the systems required to build sustainable careers for African creatives, strengthen global partnerships and position talent management as a recognized profession capable of driving long term economic growth.

Opening the roundtable as the Convener, Toyosi Etim Effiong, challenged industry stakeholders to rethink talent management beyond administrative support and recognize it as the invisible infrastructure powering successful creative careers.

She noted that while Africa continues to produce globally recognized musicians, filmmakers, actors, and creators, the systems responsible for managing and protecting creative talent have not evolved at the same pace.

“The future of African entertainment will not be determined by the quality of our talent. The world already knows that we have extraordinary talent. It will be determined by the quality of the systems we build around that talent, and by how effectively those systems connect African creativity with the rest of the world.” She said.

Presenting the vision behind TGM Academy, she announced the institution’s ambition to train and certify 10,000 professional talent managers across Africa by 2030, supported by a ₦2.5 billion funding initiative designed to strengthen the continent’s creative workforce and create sustainable career pathways for future generations. She emphasised that investing in talent managers is ultimately an investment in the long-term success of Africa’s creative economy.

The event welcomed key international partners like the Vice-Consul (Political) at the South African Consulate General, Lefentse Matlhaga, the Trade Advisor Head of Education and Creatives, United Kingdom Department for Business and Trade, Nankling Danfulani, The Policy Support and Cultural Officer at Netherlands Embassy, Praise Oluwarinu, and the Head of Arts and Culture, British Council Nigeria, Harry Kesiena. They all explored the growing importance of international cultural exchange, cross border collaboration and institutional partnerships in expanding opportunities for African creatives within the global creative economy.

Delivering the goodwill message on behalf of the Honourable Commissioner for Lagos State Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs. Toke Benson Awoyinka, Mrs. Olajumoke James, Deputy Director at the Ministry, reaffirmed Lagos State’s commitment to initiatives that strengthen the creative economy and develop the human capital required to sustain its continued growth.

Speaking on “Raising Leaders for the Creative Economy,” Executive Secretary of the Lateef Jakande Leadership Academy, Aishat Agbaje Okubadejo, highlighted the importance of investing in people with the same urgency traditionally reserved for physical infrastructure.

She emphasized that the future of Africa’s creative economy depends on institutional thinking, ethical leadership, and systems that endure.

“We need to stop seeing human capital development as secondary to physical infrastructure. Leadership is not about titles. It is about leaving institutions better than when we met them. The creative economy will only thrive when we intentionally build systems that outlive us and prepare people with the skills, ethics and curiosity required to lead the future.” She said.

One of the day’s highlights was a conversation with award winning producer and global media executive Sidra Smith, who spoke on “Building Creative Ecosystems Through Talent, Storytelling and Global Partnerships.”

Reflecting on her decades-long career across film, television and international media, Smith described talent management as one of the most important investments Africa can make in its creative future. She encouraged stakeholders to move beyond seeing creatives as individual personalities and instead build structured businesses around talent capable of generating sustainable economic value, international partnerships and long-term careers. She further called for stronger support systems that enable creatives to focus on their craft while experienced managers negotiate opportunities, partnerships and commercial growth.

The conversation continued with a fireside chat between renowned leadership strategist Olakunle Soriyan and Toyosi Etim Effiong, where both speakers examined the future of Africa’s creative economy, emphasizing visionary leadership, institutional thinking and the deliberate development of ecosystems capable of competing globally.

Industry perspectives were further explored during the panel session “Connecting African Talent to Global Commerce,” featuring Ibukun “Aibee” Abidoye, Vice President at Chocolate City Group, Taiwo Adeyemi, Founder of BoxxCulture and Creative Industry Advisor, Harry Kesiena, the Head of Arts and Culture, British Council Nigeria and Michael Akinkunmi, CEO of 3 Days Agency.

The panel examined the evolving relationship between brands, creatives and talent managers, highlighting the competencies required for international representation, ethical management, sustainable partnerships and stronger commercial structures capable of supporting Africa’s next generation of global creative leaders.

A defining moment of the event was the official presentation of TGM Academy’s long-term vision and partnership strategy.

Toyosi Etim Effiong introduced Megowa, That Good Media’s newly launched digital platform designed to connect verified African talent, managers, brands, cultural institutions, production companies and international organizations through a trusted professional ecosystem.

She called on governments, diplomatic missions, corporate organizations, development agencies, foundations and industry stakeholders to become strategic partners in building the institutional infrastructure required to support Africa’s creative economy for generations to come.

Beyond introducing TGM Academy, the roundtable also marked the launch of the TGM Academy Scholarship Fund, inviting public and private sector partners to sponsor at least 50 students’ tuition at TGM Academy. This is to ensure that financial barriers do not prevent talented aspiring managers from accessing world class professional education.

“This is not a donation to a programme. It is an investment in the workforce that makes every other creative investment on this continent safer, more structured, and more profitable.” Toyosi said.

The discussions throughout the day produced a broad consensus that talent management must become recognized as a strategic profession central to the continued growth of Africa’s creative industries. Participants agreed that stronger institutional partnerships, structured education, ethical leadership, international collaboration, and long-term investment in human capital will be critical to unlocking the continent’s creative potential.

Insights generated during the roundtable will directly inform the curriculum, partnerships and programme design of TGM Academy ahead of its official launch, ensuring that the institution reflects both global best practices and the practical realities of Africa’s creative industries.

As That Good Media prepares for the Academy’s official launch, the organization reaffirmed its commitment to building the systems, partnerships and professional standards required to position African talent managers among the most respected globally while strengthening the continent’s cultural influence and creative economy.

About That Good Media

That Good Media (TGM) is a strategic communications, reputation management and cultural influence consultancy helping organizations navigate complex markets, shape public perception and build enduring stakeholder trust. Led by Chief Executive Officer Toyosi Etim Effiong, the agency develops industry defining solutions that strengthen brands, shape public conversations and drive sustainable impact across Nigeria’s business and creative sectors.

About TGM Academy

TGM Academy is Nigeria’s first dedicated institution for talent management education. The Academy exists to professionalize talent management across Africa by equipping aspiring and practicing managers with the knowledge, skills, networks and ethical foundations required to build globally competitive creative careers while strengthening the continent’s creative economy.