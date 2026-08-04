Data factory global launches Nigeria’s data marketplace to expand access to high-quality public datasets

Data Factory Global (DFG), a Nigerian Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) company, today announced the launch of the Data Factory Marketplace, a digital platform designed to make high-quality datasets more accessible to businesses, researchers, developers, policymakers, students, and organizations.The marketplace provides a growing collection of structured datasets across sectors including education, healthcare, governance, demographics, business, economics, and public […]

Data Factory Global (DFG), a Nigerian Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) company, today announced the launch of the Data Factory Marketplace, a digital platform designed to make high-quality datasets more accessible to businesses, researchers, developers, policymakers, students, and organizations.

The marketplace provides a growing collection of structured datasets across sectors including education, healthcare, governance, demographics, business, economics, and public policy. Users can discover, purchase, and download datasets curated and prepared for analysis, research, product development, and evidence-based decision-making.

The launch addresses a common challenge faced by many organizations and professionals: the time and effort required to locate, clean, organize, and prepare reliable data from multiple public sources. By offering standardized datasets in ready-to-use formats, the marketplace enables users to focus on generating insights rather than spending valuable time on data preparation.

In addition to downloadable datasets, the platform supports organizations seeking trusted data resources for market research, business intelligence, academic research, artificial intelligence, and analytics projects.

Speaking on the launch, Chibby Jonathan, Chief Executive Officer of Data Factory Global, said:

“Data is the new oil, but raw data on its own doesn’t solve anything.Too many data products act like vitamins; nice to have, but not essential. We built the DFG marketplace to be a painkiller: datasets that solve real, immediate problems for the people using them. Our goal is to help businesses, researchers, and innovators spend less time searching for data and more time creating value with it.”

The Data Factory Marketplace represents another milestone in Data Factory Global’s mission to improve data accessibility and promote a stronger data-driven ecosystem across Africa. The company continues to provide data strategy consulting, analytics solutions, data protection and privacy compliance services, and digital transformation support to organizations across multiple industries.

The Data Factory Marketplace officially launches on August 3, 2026.

For more information, visit www.datafactoryglobal.com.

About Data Factory Global

Data Factory Global is a Nigerian Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) company that helps organizations unlock the value of data through analytics, data strategy, governance, privacy compliance, digital solutions, and data products. The company works with businesses, governments, development organizations, and institutions to enable data-driven decision-making through innovative technologies and expert consulting.

Contact us:

Email: info@datafactoryglobal.com

Phone: +234 803 615 6337

Instagram: @datafactoryglobal

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/the-data-factory-global