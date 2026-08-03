OPay is Okay: Trust Is Not Claimed – It Is Earned

For tens of millions of people across Nigeria, digital finance has changed everyday life. Paying bills, sending money, saving, and running businesses have become faster and easier than ever before. But alongside this progress comes one question that many people still ask: “Can I really trust digital finance?” It is a fair question. Over the […]

For tens of millions of people across Nigeria, digital finance has changed everyday life. Paying bills, sending money, saving, and running businesses have become faster and easier than ever before. But alongside this progress comes one question that many people still ask: “Can I really trust digital finance?” It is a fair question.

Over the years, stories of fraud, misinformation, online scams, and false claims have made many people more careful about where they keep their money and who they trust with it. As digital finance continues to grow across Nigeria, trust has become just as important as innovation.

People no longer choose financial platforms simply because they are fast or convenient. They choose the ones they believe will protect, support, and stand by them every day.

OPay understands this. That is why trust has never been something it simply talks about. It is something it works to earn every single day through secure technology, reliable service, continuous innovation, responsible business practices, and a steadfast commitment to putting users first.

Today, tens of millions of Nigerians use OPay to receive salaries, pay bills, transfer money, grow their savings, support their businesses, and manage their daily finances. Supported by millions of successful transactions daily, a nationwide network of agents, and continuous investment in security, OPay has become a trusted financial partner for individuals and businesses. Behind every transaction is something much bigger than money. It is confidence, peace of mind, and the belief that everyday financial services should work.

This belief is the inspiration behind the new campaign: OPay is Okay. More than a slogan, it reflects what tens of millions of Nigerians experience every day. It is the confidence that comes from consistent service and the reassurance that comes with reliability.

Speaking on the campaign, Dotun Adekunle, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Technology Officer, OPay, said:

“Trust is the foundation of every financial service. Technology or innovation alone is not enough. People need to know that their money is secure, their transactions are protected, and the platform they use will be there when they need it.”

Across Nigeria, many people have heard rumours about digital finance or about OPay. Some have discovered those stories were not true. Others have built their confidence through their own experiences. Their stories remind us that trust grows through facts, transparency, and consistent delivery, not speculation.

Elizabeth Wang, Chief Commercial Officer, OPay, said:

“OPay is Okay is more than a campaign. It is a reflection of the relationship we have built with tens of millions of customers, merchants, and agents across Nigeria. Every successful transaction, every business we help grow, and every customer we support strengthens that relationship.”

As Nigeria’s digital economy continues to expand, building trust will remain one of the industry’s greatest responsibilities. Financial inclusion can only succeed when people feel confident enough to participate.

OPay remains committed to creating financial services that are secure, simple, reliable, and accessible to everyone because trust is built over time. It is earned with every completed payment, every business supported, every customer assisted, every promise kept, and that is why, for tens of millions of Nigerians, OPay is okay. It is the trust earned one transaction at a time.

About OPay

OPay was established in 2018 as a leading fintech company in Nigeria with the mission to make financial services more inclusive through technology. The company offers a wide range of payment services, including money transfers, bill payments, card services, airtime and data purchases, and merchant payments, among others. Renowned for its fast and reliable network and strong security features that protect customers’ funds, OPay is licensed by the CBN and insured by the NDIC with the same insurance coverage as commercial banks.