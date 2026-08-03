HDAN Urges APC to Prioritise Affordable Housing Over Distribution of Phones and Laptops

The Housing Development Advocacy Network (HDAN) has called on the All Progressives Congress (APC) to place greater emphasis on expanding affordable homeownership programmes for Nigerians rather than relying on the distribution of phones, laptops and other consumable items as part of political mobilisation and empowerment initiatives.

HDAN said that while digital devices have their place in education, communication and economic activities, providing citizens with access to decent and affordable housing would create a more enduring social and economic impact.

In a statement issued by the Executive Director of HDAN, Festus Adebayo, the organisation said housing remains one of the most effective forms of social security, wealth creation and economic empowerment that any government or political party can promote.

According to the organisation, millions of Nigerians continue to struggle with rising rents and limited access to affordable housing, making homeownership one of the country’s most pressing development priorities.

“A phone or laptop may improve communication and access to information, but a home provides security, dignity, stability and a long-term economic asset. If political parties truly want to transform the lives of Nigerians, they should champion programmes that enable families to own homes.”

HDAN urged the APC and other political parties to make affordable housing a central pillar of their social intervention and campaign strategies by partnering with developers, mortgage institutions and the private sector to roll out large-scale homeownership schemes, particularly for low- and middle-income earners.

The organisation noted that innovative housing programmes, mortgage support, rent-to-own schemes and serviced land initiatives would have a far greater and more lasting impact on citizens than one-off distribution of consumer items.

HDAN also stressed that expanding homeownership would stimulate economic growth by creating jobs in construction, manufacturing, finance, logistics and other sectors linked to the housing value chain.

The advocacy group called on governments at all levels to view housing not merely as a social service but as a strategic investment capable of reducing poverty, strengthening family stability and driving national development.

“The greatest empowerment any government can provide is the opportunity for hardworking citizens to own decent, affordable homes. A house is not just a shelter; it is a foundation for economic security, family stability and national prosperity.”

HDAN reaffirmed its commitment to working with governments, political parties, legislators and other stakeholders to promote policies that expand affordable housing and increase access to homeownership across Nigeria.