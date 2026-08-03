FirstHoldco hits N6 trillion market cap in historic first for Nigerian banks

FirstHoldCo Plc has crossed the N6 trillion market capitalisation mark during the ongoing trading session today, August 3, 2026, becoming the first Nigerian banking group to reach the milestone.

FirstHoldCo Plc has crossed the N6 trillion market capitalisation mark during the ongoing trading session today, August 3, 2026, becoming the first Nigerian banking group to reach the milestone.

At a share price of N136.50 and with approximately 45.48 billion shares outstanding, the group’s market value reached about N6.21 trillion, cementing its position as Nigeria’s most valuable listed banking group.

The milestone crowns an extraordinary rally in FirstHoldCo’s share price in 2026. It comes less than two weeks after the company crossed the N5 trillion market-capitalisation threshold for the first time in its history during midday trading on July 22, when its shares traded between N112 and N113 following the release of its strong half-year financial results.

At this level, the stock has gained 184.97% year to date and 143.53% since the end of June.

More to come…