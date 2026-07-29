Coronation Infrastructure Fund Completes Key Milestone Ahead of Series II Offer

Coronation Infrastructure Fund (CIF) has reached a major milestone in the launch of its Series II Offer, following the successful execution of the transaction documents and receipt of regulatory approval from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).The signing ceremony, held at Coronation Plaza in Lagos, formally brought together the Fund’s transaction parties, marking the completion […]

Coronation Infrastructure Fund (CIF) has reached a major milestone in the launch of its Series II Offer, following the successful execution of the transaction documents and receipt of regulatory approval from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The signing ceremony, held at Coronation Plaza in Lagos, formally brought together the Fund’s transaction parties, marking the completion of a critical regulatory milestone and paving the way for the opening of the Series II Offer for subscription.

The next phase will see the Fund complete the remaining regulatory notification requirements ahead of the public offer.

The milestone builds on the success of the Fund’s inaugural issuance under its ₦200 billion SEC-approved Shelf Programme. Launched in September 2023, the Coronation Infrastructure Fund successfully raised ₦8.79 billion from 33 investors across four investor categories during its Series I issuance, with Pension Fund Administrators contributing 42% of the capital raised, demonstrating strong institutional confidence in the Fund’s investment strategy and governance framework.

Since its inception, the Fund has distributed ₦3.31 billion in income to unit holders, reflecting its disciplined investment approach and ability to originate, structure, and manage infrastructure credit investments that deliver sustainable, risk-adjusted returns while preserving capital.

The Fund has also strengthened its market credentials through the international recognition of its Fund Manager, Coronation Asset Management, which was named Nigeria’s Best Investment Manager for Private Credit at the Euromoney Awards 2026, acknowledging its expertise in private credit investment management.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Aigbovbioise Aig-Imoukhuede, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Coronation Asset Management, said: “Today’s signing marks an important step towards the launch of the Series II Offer. It reflects the strength of our partnerships, the confidence of our regulators and the disciplined approach we have taken in managing the Fund since inception. Series I demonstrated strong demand for well-structured infrastructure investment opportunities that deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns alongside real economic impact. With Series II, we are building on that track record by connecting long-term capital with infrastructure projects that support Nigeria’s growth while creating lasting value for our investors.”

Also speaking, Mayowa Ikotun, Head of the Coronation Infrastructure Fund, said: “Series II is designed to build on the strong foundation established by the inaugural issuance. The Fund will continue to target a diversified portfolio of infrastructure debt opportunities across telecommunications, transport, energy, utilities, social infrastructure and real estate, investing in projects with resilient cash flows and strong credit fundamentals. Our objective remains to provide investors with attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns while helping to bridge Nigeria’s infrastructure financing gap.”

The net proceeds from the Series II Offer will be deployed to provide debt financing for infrastructure and infrastructure-related projects, companies and Special Purpose Vehicles in line with the Fund’s investment objectives and policies. Further details on the offer timetable and subscription process will be announced in accordance with applicable regulatory requirements.