The biggest tech party in Lagos happened on 17th July. here’s what you missed.

On 17th of July, over 1,000 people gathered for what has quickly become one of the biggest technology events of the year in Lagos. What was billed as a retirement party turned into a bold declaration about the future of business intelligence in Africa.From the moment guests walked in, it was clear this was more […]

On 17th of July, over 1,000 people gathered for what has quickly become one of the biggest technology events of the year in Lagos. What was billed as a retirement party turned into a bold declaration about the future of business intelligence in Africa.

From the moment guests walked in, it was clear this was more than a themed event. The venue brought together users, founders, analysts, business leaders, partners, creators, and technology enthusiasts, all eager to witness the movement behind one simple statement: Retire Power BI.

The event also attracted strong support from leading brands, including Burger King, Cryptwear Systems, Capital Advisors, Sycamore, and several other partners who helped make the experience possible.

But beyond the music, networking, and atmosphere, the biggest highlight of the evening was the overwhelming interest in the product itself.

Live demonstrations attracted far more attendees than the available presentation slots could accommodate, with many guests requesting a closer look at the platform. In response, the team is expanding its one-on-one demo sessions for individuals, teams, and organisations interested in exploring the product ahead of its official launch.

The Retirement Party was never about saying goodbye for the sake of it. It was about introducing a new generation of business intelligence built specifically for African businesses and decision-makers.

Just as Canva transformed design by making professional-quality creativity accessible to everyone, this platform aims to simplify business intelligence by making dashboards, insights, and data storytelling more intuitive, visual, and relevant to African realities. The goal is to reduce data ignorance and empower both technical and non-technical users with tools that are easier to understand and use.

With the Retirement Party now behind us, the countdown to launch has officially begun.

Over the coming weeks, the team will continue taking the product to businesses and organisations through exclusive demonstrations, early-access opportunities, and hands-on engagements designed to showcase what the platform can do before it officially goes live.

The Retirement Party was not the destination. It was the opening chapter of a much bigger story.

The statement has been made. Now, the focus shifts to adoption, access, and execution as a new era of African business intelligence begins.