Niger secures $150 million IsDB loan for 100MW solar power project

The Niger State Government has secured a $150 million loan from the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) to finance a 100 megawatts solar power project aimed at expanding electricity access and strengthening the state's energy infrastructure.

The Niger State Government has secured a $150 million loan from the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) to finance a 100 megawatts solar power project aimed at expanding electricity access and strengthening the state’s energy infrastructure.

The development was disclosed by the Chairman of the New Niger Development Project (NNDP), Mustapha Abubakar, on Tuesday during the second edition of the quarterly media briefing organised by the Niger State Ministry of Information and Orientation in Minna.

Abubakar said the state government will complement the IsDB financing with an additional $10 million counterpart contribution, bringing the total investment in the solar power project to $160 million.

What they are saying

Abubakar attributed the successful approval of the financing to the state government’s prudent execution of the Minna-Bida Road project, saying its strong implementation record strengthened Niger’s credibility with the Islamic Development Bank.

“I can tell you in the portfolio of IsDB as of today, the Minna-Bida Road project is the best-managed project, and because of the way we have effectively managed the project, it has helped us secure a loan for a solar project,” he said.

He added that the solar power project will be sited in Maikunkele and will incorporate social intervention programmes designed to improve the livelihoods of residents in surrounding communities.

Get up to speed

The latest financing builds on plans announced earlier this year for the Islamic Development Bank to support Niger State’s renewable energy ambitions through a large-scale solar electrification programme.

In January, the state government announced that the IsDB was preparing to finance the Niger State Solar Electrification Project (NGA1063), a renewable energy initiative valued at about $163 million.

According to the state government, the project is designed to occupy approximately 200 hectares and generate 100 megawatts of electricity, providing a more reliable power supply for communities while supporting industrialisation, boosting agricultural productivity and stimulating broader economic growth across the state.

The project forms part of Niger State’s broader strategy to reduce its dependence on the national electricity grid and improve energy reliability for households, businesses and critical industries.

What you should know

Niger State’s latest investment comes as subnational governments across Nigeria increasingly pursue alternative sources of electricity amid persistent challenges facing the national grid, including recurring system collapses and inadequate power supply that continue to constrain economic activities.

Renewable energy projects, particularly solar, have emerged as a preferred solution due to Nigeria’s abundant solar resources and the growing availability of concessional financing from multilateral development institutions.

The investment also aligns with the broader Mission 300 initiative, a joint programme led by the African Development Bank (AfDB) and the World Bank that seeks to provide electricity access to 300 million Africans by 2030.

The initiative gained significant momentum in January last year when AfDB President Akinwumi Adesina announced that the AfDB and the World Bank Group had collectively committed $40 billion to support the ambitious electrification programme across the continent.

In February 2026, officials disclosed that Mission 300 is expected to provide household electricity access to 17.5 million Nigerians, while also supporting job creation, private sector expansion and wider national economic development through increased energy availability.

Momentum has continued to build. By mid-June, the World Bank and the AfDB announced that Mission 300 had already connected more than 50 million people to electricity across 40 African countries, marking significant progress toward its target of expanding reliable energy access throughout the continent by the end of the decade.