The World Bank’s Mission 300 will provide household energy to 17.5 million Nigerians, as officials engage the Federal Government to boost jobs, private sector growth, and broader national development.

The initiative forms part of the World Bank Group’s broader efforts to support Nigeria’s reform agenda and development priorities.

World Bank Managing Director of Operations, Anna Bjerde, will begin a three-day official visit to Nigeria on February 1, 2026, aimed at deepening consultations on how the Bank can best support the country’s development strategy, the statement noted.

The visit will include meetings with senior government officials, private sector leaders, and civil society organisations, forming part of preparations for the Bank’s upcoming Country Partnership Framework (CPF) for Nigeria.

The CPF is expected to prioritise jobs, energy access, and private sector-led growth.

What the World Bank is saying

The World Bank highlighted that Mission 300 will primarily deliver electricity through off-grid and renewable energy solutions under Nigeria’s Distributed Access through Renewable Energy Scale-up (DARES) programme.

The initiative is projected to connect 17.5 million Nigerians to household electricity.

Expanding energy access is expected to boost productivity, support small businesses, and improve living standards, especially in underserved and rural communities.

Mission 300 will complement ongoing power sector reforms by reducing pressure on the national grid and attracting private investment into distributed energy solutions.

These figures underscore the Bank’s view that energy access is a key driver of inclusive growth and economic resilience.

More Insights

Ms. Bjerde’s visit, the bank stated, will also cover other sectors critical for Nigeria’s development.

AgriConnect, another Bank-supported programme, aims to transform smallholder agriculture into a commercially viable sector by connecting farmers to markets, finance, technology, and value chains.

Discussions will address digital connectivity, social protection systems, and human capital development, including education and healthcare.

These areas are considered essential for creating jobs, increasing incomes, and enhancing resilience to climate and economic shocks.

What you should know

In January 2025, the World Bank and African Development Bank launched Mission 300 to provide electricity access to 300 million Africans by 2030.