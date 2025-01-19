The World Bank and African Development Bank (AfDB) have launched a transformative energy agenda at the Africa Energy Summit 2025, focusing on providing electricity access to 300 million Africans by 2030.

The Africa Energy Summit is scheduled to take place on January 27–28, 2025, in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

Observers say the summit will mark a historic step toward achieving universal energy access, with a goal to provide electricity to 300 million Africans by 2030 under the Mission 300 initiative.

“The time to act is now,” declared Franz Drees-Gross, World Bank Director of Infrastructure for West Africa, during a media briefing on Thursday.

“Mission 300 represents not just an ambitious target but a movement… creating a lasting impact that will power Africa’s growth and enable millions to access essential services electricity provides.”

Launched in April 2024, Mission 300 is a joint effort between the World Bank, AfDB, and other global partners. It seeks to tackle the staggering reality that nearly 600 million Africans, accounting for 83% of the global population without electricity, still live in the dark.

Key Outcomes and Expected Commitments

The two-day summit will culminate in the signing of the Dar es Salaam Energy Declaration, a commitment by African governments to accelerate energy access, promote renewable energy adoption, and attract private sector investments.

Participating countries, including Nigeria, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and Côte d’Ivoire, will pledge reforms in five critical areas:

Low-Cost Power Generation: Scaling affordable electricity production.

Regional Energy Integration: Enhancing cross-border energy trade to spread risk and increase efficiency.

Increased Energy Access: Extending reach to rural and underserved communities.

Private Sector Investment: Creating an enabling environment for private capital.

Utility Strengthening: Modernizing and enhancing the resilience of national utilities.

Financing and Technical Support

The Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet (GEAPP) and The Rockefeller Foundation have already committed $10 million to establish a technical assistance facility for energy projects in 11 African nations. Financial institutions like the International Finance Corporation (IFC) are expected to unveil new investment vehicles to support private sector involvement in distributed renewable energy solutions.

“This initiative stands out for its ‘all-hands-on-deck’ approach,” said Sarvesh Suri, IFC Director for Infrastructure in Africa. “Institutions are working hand-in-hand to deliver on this ambitious agenda.”

A Focus on Innovation and Regional Integration

Mission 300’s strategy is a blend of traditional grid expansion and off-grid solutions tailored to remote areas. It prioritizes sustainable financing models while addressing key challenges such as currency mismatches in project funding.

The summit will also highlight success stories in energy development, create an alliance of stakeholders to fast-track investments and strengthen frameworks for regional power planning and trade.

Daniel Schroth, African Development Bank’s Director for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency, emphasized the urgency of implementation.

“It’s a tight journey because 2030 is only five years away and we have to deliver, not expected connections, but actual connections to 300 million by 2030.”

