CIBN, ACAMB push for financial inclusion, women empowerment & sustainable growth for the banking industry.

Chartered Institute of Bankers and the Association of Corporate Communication and Marketing Professionals in Banks (ACAMB) have enjoined banks to further deepen and prioritize financial inclusion, women’s empowerment and sustained growth through strategic mandates and frameworks, aimed at closing the financial gap and empowering more small, and medium enterprise (MSME) owners. Both organisations made this […]

Chartered Institute of Bankers and the Association of Corporate Communication and Marketing Professionals in Banks (ACAMB) have enjoined banks to further deepen and prioritize financial inclusion, women’s empowerment and sustained growth through strategic mandates and frameworks, aimed at closing the financial gap and empowering more small, and medium enterprise (MSME) owners.

Both organisations made this call during a courtesy visit to the newly invested 24th President and Chairman of Council of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN), Dr. Dele Alabi, Ph.D, FCIB, as part of plans to congratulate him on his investiture as well as seek a stronger alliance between both bodies.

The visit followed Dr Alabi’s investiture on Saturday, May 16, 2026, where he unveiled his “IMPACT” Vision, themed “Consolidating Our Local Impact, Enhancing Our Global Relevance.” The vision rests on six pillars: Inclusion across geographic, gender, and generational lines; Membership growth and quality; Professionalism and ethics; Accountability; Competencies and skills development; Technology, automation, and innovation. Other areas of shared interest, include women empowerment, financial inclusion and literacy, as well as MSME clinics, all of which are top on his agenda.

Alabi explained that under him, the institute will be prioritising financial inclusion and women empowerment, because of its realisation that women are often the primary financial managers and caregivers in families. Access to savings, micro-credit, and insurance acts as a safety net during crisis and allows them to significantly improve living conditions.

He added that CIBN would be happy to drive joint knowledge sharing and exchange sessions with CBN and ACAMB across various platforms. “Educating the public through public awareness programmes, with ACAMB as the rallying point, is central to what we do,” he noted.

To this end, we intend to contribute our quota in supporting banks and financial institutions in driving gender-focused financial inclusion to close the 9% gender gap in access to formal financial services.

ACAMB President, Jide Sipe, who led the delegation, spoke in unison with the CIBN president, as he noted that, closing the inbalances in financial access help economies grow faster, reduces inequality, and encourages greater civic participation by all.

He also went on to describe his associations visit as one that serves two purposes. “This visit is to achieve two goals at once. We came to properly congratulate the new President and Chairman of Council, and to form an alliance for collaboration with CIBN on our plans,” he said.

“We thank you for accepting our courtesy visit, and are proud to associate with a leadership that places professionalism and impact at the centre of its agenda,” he added.

Sipe also used the occasion to announce ACAMB’s 30th anniversary, marking three decades of excellence, industry collaboration, professional development, and impactful contributions to the Nigerian banking and financial services sector.

“The association is pleased to announce the celebration of its 30th anniversary, marking three decades of excellence, industry collaboration, professional development, and impactful contributions to the Nigerian banking and financial services sector,“.

He formally invited the CIBN President to chair the anniversary Gala Night. “In view of this, we respectfully invite you to serve as the Chairman of our Gala Night on Wednesday, September 30, 2026. We are inviting industry leaders to this anniversary and recognising many people who have stood by ACAMB over the years,” he stated, soliciting the Institute’s support through, attendance, and the invitation of bank managing directors.

Members of the ACAMB Executive Council present at the visit include, 2nd Vice President, Morolake Phillip-Ladipo; General Secretary, Olugbenga Owootomo Publicity Secretary, Abiodun Coker and Executive Secretary Fadekemi Ajakaiye.

Beyond the anniversary, ACAMB restated its commitment to supporting CIBN activities, including this year’s Banking Conference, through media and communications, digital marketing, and publicity. “As usual, we also want to assure you of our support for CIBN activities as they plan this year’s Banking Conference through media and communications, digital marketing, and publicity,” Sipe said.

The ACAMB President explained that the association plans to meet with the Chairman of the Committee of Banks, and the CBN Governor to discuss key policies shaping the financial sector as well as plans intended to position the sector for growth in the coming years. “We want to help manage narratives and ensure that banks speak with one voice and align on government’s priorities for finance and development across the country. Sipe framed collaboration as the way forward for the industry, calling for partnership across marketing and advertising and for economies of scale that treat banking as one industry rather than a field of individual players. “Collaboration and partnership in marketing and advertising should be the rallying point for our industry. We must think in terms of economies of scale as an industry, rather than individualism,“.

Closing the visit, Sipe thanked the President and Council for the warm reception and reaffirmed ACAMB’s commitment to a productive and mutually beneficial relationship. “We appreciate the President and the Council for the warm reception and valuable time. We reiterate our commitment to maintaining a productive and mutually beneficial relationship, and we express optimism for continued collaboration and shared success,” he said.