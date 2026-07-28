Canada expands online passport renewal to all eligible adults

The Canadian government has expanded its online passport renewal service to all eligible adult Canadians, removing a previous limit on the number of people who could access the digital service.

The Canadian government has expanded its online passport renewal service to all eligible adult Canadians, removing a previous limit on the number of people who could access the digital service.

The expansion was announced on July 28, 2026, by Canada’s Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, Lena Metlege Diab, as part of efforts to modernise passport services and reduce the need for in-person visits.

Under the expanded service, eligible Canadians can renew their passports online by submitting their application, passport photo and payment digitally.

The process eliminates the need to mail documents or visit a Service Canada Centre for applicants who qualify.

What they are saying

The government said the change is expected to particularly benefit Canadians who face challenges accessing in-person services, including people living in rural and remote communities and those with mobility challenges.

“Increasing access to online renewal gives eligible Canadians a simpler, more convenient way to renew their passports, without unnecessary barriers or delays,” Diab said.

The government, however, said in-person and mail-in passport renewal options will remain available for Canadians who prefer those channels or are not eligible for online renewal.

More insight

Online passport renewal follows the same 20-business-day service standard applicable to simplified adult renewals submitted through most Service Canada Centres and by mail.

Applicants will also have access to real-time status updates, allowing them to track their passport application as it moves through the processing system.

Canadians seeking faster service cannot use the standard online renewal process. Those who need their passports sooner must apply in person at a Service Canada Centre or passport office offering 10-business-day, express or urgent services.

The government also noted that applicants must provide a commercially taken photograph when renewing their passports online. Unlike applications submitted through traditional channels, online renewal requires applicants to upload a digital photo file supplied by a commercial photographer.

Eligibility requirements for online renewal also differ slightly from those for applications submitted in person or by mail. The government is therefore advising applicants to confirm that they meet the online renewal requirements before beginning the process.

The expansion builds on other changes to Canada’s passport program, including an online application status checker and broader access to 10-business-day passport services at selected Service Canada Centres.

Canada also maintains a passport service guarantee under which applications are expected to be processed within 30 business days, or the passport is provided free.

For Canadians applying for passports outside the country, online renewal is not currently the available route. They can continue to apply by mail or visit a Government of Canada office abroad.

What you should know

The latest passport service expansion comes weeks after the Canadian government announced a $5.6 million investment to support Black-owned businesses in Alberta through its Black Entrepreneurship Program (BEP).

The funding, announced on June 28, 2026, is targeted at improving access to training, mentorship, business advisory services, financing readiness and markets for Black entrepreneurs across the province.

The largest allocation of $2.6 million was awarded to the Council for the Advancement of African Canadians (Africa Centre), alongside Canadian Imperial Advantage and The Nod Foundation, to implement the ACT project.

Another $1.5 million was allocated to the BIPOC Foundation to expand its Founders Hub, while the Black Canadian Women in Action Society received $1.5 million to expand support for Black women entrepreneurs.