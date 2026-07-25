Top 10 best places to buy cheap household items in Lagos in 2026

In this list, Nairametrics highlights the Top 10 markets where Lagosians shop for cheap household items in July 2026, based on product variety, wholesale pricing, accessibility, and reputation among shoppers and traders.

With household budgets under pressure from persistently high inflation and rising living costs, Lagosians choose to shop has become almost as important as what they buy.

For many families, the difference between shopping at a neighbourhood supermarket and buying directly from a wholesale market can translate into thousands of naira in monthly savings.

As a result, more consumers are making fewer but larger shopping trips, purchasing household essentials in bulk to stretch their disposable income.

Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial capital, is home to dozens of specialized wholesale markets that serve as critical distribution hubs for everything from kitchen utensils and plasticware to electronics, home appliances, groceries, and party supplies.

Many of these markets receive goods directly from manufacturers, importers, or major distributors, allowing traders to offer prices that are significantly lower than conventional retail outlets. The city’s extensive market ecosystem also supports thousands of small businesses, event planners, and retailers who rely on wholesale purchases to keep operating costs low.

Whether you’re furnishing a new apartment, replacing worn-out kitchenware, stocking up on household necessities, or shopping for an upcoming event, knowing where to buy can make a substantial difference to your budget.

In this list, Nairametrics highlights the Top 10 markets where Lagosians shop for cheap household items in July 2026, based on product variety, wholesale pricing, accessibility, and reputation among shoppers and traders.

Mile 12

For millions of Lagos residents, keeping food costs under control has become increasingly difficult as inflation continues to drive up the prices of everyday staples. But one destination has remained the go-to hub for bargain hunters, retailers, and bulk buyers alike Mile 12 International Market.

Located along the Ikorodu Road axis of Lagos, Mile 12 has evolved over the past four decades into one of Nigeria’s largest agricultural produce markets and arguably the biggest foodstuff trading hub in West Africa. The market serves as the primary distribution center for fresh produce arriving from northern Nigeria, supplying wholesalers, retailers, restaurants, and households with staples such as rice, tomatoes, peppers, onions, yams, garri, beans, meat, and plantain at prices that are often much closer to farm-gate rates than those found in neighborhood supermarkets.

Originally established to ease congestion at the old Iddo Market on Lagos Island, Mile 12 has grown into a critical link in Nigeria’s food supply chain, attracting thousands of traders and buyers every day.

For consumers willing to buy in bulk, a single well-planned trip to Mile 12 can deliver significant savings. Budget-conscious households estimate that replacing frequent neighborhood grocery runs and daily food purchases with organized bulk shopping can cut monthly food expenses by as much as 60%.

Oja Oba

Located along the Old Abeokuta Expressway in the Agege area of Lagos, Ile-Epo Market, popularly known as Oja Oba, is one of the state’s largest natural food markets and a major destination for affordable groceries. The market has built a reputation as a wholesale and retail hub where households, food vendors, and small businesses source fresh produce and staple food items at competitive prices.

Ile-Epo serves as an important distribution point for agricultural produce transported from across Nigeria, particularly from the country’s northern farming belt. Shoppers can find a wide range of food items including rice, beans, garri, yam, onions, tomatoes, peppers, vegetables, fruits, plantain, palm oil, and other essential staples. Its extensive network of traders and steady inflow of produce help keep prices relatively lower than those in many neighborhood markets, making it a preferred destination for bulk purchases.

Dosunmu Market

You will find this market off Idumagbo Avenue in Lagos Island Local Government Area, Dosunmu Market is one of Lagos’ busiest wholesale markets and a leading destination for household essentials, kitchenware, souvenirs, and party supplies. The market attracts retailers, event planners, business owners, and households looking to purchase quality products in bulk at competitive prices.

Dosunmu is particularly known for its wide selection of kitchen and home essentials. Shoppers can find pots, pans, plates, cups, cutlery, dish racks, chopping boards, food storage containers, plastic buckets, wash basins, foot mats, and a variety of cleaning and bathroom accessories, including towel racks, soap dishes, and tissue holders. Many of these items are sold wholesale, making the market a preferred sourcing point for resellers and families furnishing new homes.

Beyond household goods, the market has established itself as one of Lagos’ foremost hubs for souvenirs and event supplies. Buyers can choose from an extensive range of plastic bowls, trays, mugs, flasks, coolers, customizable gift bags, decorative items, stationery, toys, and party favors for weddings, birthdays, anniversaries, and corporate events. The concentration of wholesalers in one location allows customers to compare prices and negotiate discounts, making Dosunmu a cost-effective destination for bulk purchases.

Ebute Ero/Gorodom Market

Situated at Lagos Island, Ebute Ero (also known as Gorodom Market) is one of Lagos’ oldest wholesale trading hubs and a popular destination for shoppers looking to buy household goods, kitchenware, provisions, and souvenirs at competitive prices. Although less publicized than markets like Balogun or Dosunmu, Ebute Ero has earned a loyal customer base among retailers, wholesalers, and buyers from neighboring countries, including Ghana and Benin Republic, who visit the market to source goods in bulk.

The market offers a diverse range of products, including kitchen utensils, cookware, plastic household items, manual and electrical kitchen appliances, cleaning supplies, toiletries, provisions, snacks, fashion bags, souvenirs, and children’s products. Its concentration of wholesalers allows shoppers to purchase items in cartons or bulk quantities at prices that are often lower than those found in neighborhood retail stores, making it an attractive option for resellers and households seeking to reduce costs.

However, visitors should be prepared for crowded walkways, heavy foot traffic, and challenging road access, particularly during peak business hours.

Westminster Market, Alaba

Alaba International Market axis in Ojo, Lagos, Westminster Market is a popular wholesale and retail destination for imported goods, attracting shoppers from across Nigeria and neighboring West African countries.

Westminster has built a strong reputation as a reliable source for both brand-new imported products and tokunbo (fairly used) items. Buyers can shop for televisions, refrigerators, microwave ovens, sound systems, small kitchen appliances, cookware, clothing, shoes, handbags, office equipment, and other household essentials.

One of the market’s key attractions is its organized layout and broad selection of quality imported merchandise. Many shoppers visit Westminster specifically for affordable second-hand electronics and home appliances, which are often available at significantly lower prices than new alternatives while still offering good value.

Arena Market – Oshodi

Located in Oshodi, Lagos, Arena Market is one of the city’s most modern and well-planned wholesale trading complexes, designed to combine traditional market activities with modern infrastructure. The market serves as a major commercial hub for traders dealing in food items, livestock, household goods, building materials, and general merchandise, while offering facilities that enhance efficiency for both buyers and sellers.

Arena Market houses more than 3,000 stalls, comprising lock-up shops, open trading spaces, and warehouse units that cater to wholesalers, retailers, and distributors. The market is particularly popular for bulk trading, with dedicated loading and off-loading bays that facilitate the movement of livestock, agricultural produce, and other large consignments. Buyers can source a wide range of products, including food staples, household items, kitchenware, and consumer goods at competitive wholesale prices.

Unlike many traditional open-air markets, Arena was developed with modern amenities to improve the shopping experience. It features ample parking for over 1,000 vehicles, including designated trailer bays, multiple restaurants, banking services, facility management offices, and extensive sanitation facilities spread across the complex. These features make it easier for businesses to conduct large-scale transactions while providing greater convenience for shoppers.

Odolowu Market

Odolowu Market is one of Lagos’s largest hubs for affordable fairly used household items, making it a popular destination for bargain hunters and families furnishing their homes on a budget.

The market offers a wide selection of products, including furniture, mattresses, refrigerators, generators, kitchenware, toys, electronics, and other essential home appliances. Shoppers can also find traders specializing in imported groceries, particularly food items from the UK, making it a convenient one-stop market for both household essentials and international products.

Ladipo Market – Mushin

Ladipo Market is Nigeria’s largest and most famous automobile spare parts market, serving as a major trading hub for vehicle components in West Africa. Located on Ladipo Street in the Papa Ajao area of Mushin, Lagos, the market is renowned for its extensive selection of both brand-new and fairly used (“Tokunbo”) auto parts for a wide range of vehicle brands.

The market attracts thousands of mechanics, car dealers, transport operators, and individual vehicle owners daily, as well as buyers from neighboring countries such as Ghana, Côte d’Ivoire, Benin, and Togo. From engines, gearboxes, tires, batteries, and body panels to accessories and electrical components, shoppers can source virtually every type of automobile part at competitive prices.

China Town – Ojota

China Town, Ojota is one of Lagos’ leading destinations for affordable imported household goods, offering a wide range of products sourced primarily from China. Established around 2004 along the Ketu–Oworonshoki Expressway, the distinctive pink-hued commercial complex has grown into a popular wholesale and retail hub for traders, business owners, and everyday shoppers.

The market is particularly known for its extensive selection of kitchenware, home appliances, electronics, furniture, lighting fixtures, décor items, and general household products at competitive prices. Many retailers and distributors purchase goods in bulk from China Town to resell across Lagos and other parts of Nigeria, while individual shoppers also visit for reasonably priced home essentials.

Located on Taiwo Street, Ojota, the complex operates from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and remains closed on Sundays.

Iponri Market – Surulere

Iponri Market is one of Lagos’ most popular destinations for affordable household goods, kitchenware, and home décor. Located in the Alaka area of Surulere, the bustling market is a favorite among homeowners, newlyweds, students, and anyone furnishing or upgrading their living space on a budget.

The market is renowned for its wide variety of products, including plates, cutlery, cookware, storage containers, home décor, souvenirs, school supplies, party items, and other everyday household essentials.