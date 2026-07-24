Pathway Advisors Announces the Launch of Pivot Integrated Energy Services Limited’s ₦100 Billion Series 1 Commercial Paper Issuance

Pathway Advisors Limited, the Lead Arranger and Issuing House, is pleased to announce that Pivot Integrated Energy Services Limited (“Pivot” or “the Issuer”) Series 1 Commercial Paper issuance of up to ₦100 billion (“the Offer”) under its ₦300 billion Commercial Paper Programme is NOW OPEN for subscription. The Offer is expected to close on 31st […]

Pathway Advisors Limited, the Lead Arranger and Issuing House, is pleased to announce that Pivot Integrated Energy Services Limited (“Pivot” or “the Issuer”) Series 1 Commercial Paper issuance of up to ₦100 billion (“the Offer”) under its ₦300 billion Commercial Paper Programme is NOW OPEN for subscription.

The Offer is expected to close on 31st July, 2026.

Key Transaction Terms:

Issuer: Pivot Integrated Energy Services Limited

Pivot Integrated Energy Services Limited Lead Arranger/Issuing House: Pathway Advisors Limited

Pathway Advisors Limited Programme Size: ₦300 Billion Commercial Paper Programme

₦300 Billion Commercial Paper Programme Issue Size: Up to ₦100 Billion (Series 1)

Up to ₦100 Billion (Series 1) Tenor: Series 1 – Tranche A (180 days), Tranche B (270 days), Tranche C (364 days)

Series 1 – Tranche A (180 days), Tranche B (270 days), Tranche C (364 days) Discount Rate: Tranche A (17.5%), Tranche B (19.5%), Tranche C (19.69%)

Tranche A (17.5%), Tranche B (19.5%), Tranche C (19.69%) Yield: Tranche A (19.15%), Tranche B (22.79%), Tranche C (24.50%)

Tranche A (19.15%), Tranche B (22.79%), Tranche C (24.50%) Units of Sale: Minimum of ₦5,000,000 (5,000 units at ₦1,000/unit) and multiples of ₦1,000 thereafter

Issuer Short Term Rating

Agusto & Co. – A3

Global Credit Rating – A3

DataPro Limited – A1

Use of Proceeds

Proceeds from the Issuance will be applied towards working capital finance, supporting Pivot’s ongoing operations in the importation, trading, storage, distribution and supply of refined petroleum products across Nigeria and selected African markets.

The Offer presents investors with an opportunity to participate in the growth of a leading indigenous downstream energy company with a strong track record of revenue growth, robust off-take arrangements, and improving profitability.

About Pivot Integrated Energy Services Limited

Pivot Integrated Energy Services Limited (“the Company” or “Pivot”) is an indigenous integrated downstream energy company engaged in the importation, trading, storage, distribution, and supply of refined petroleum products across Nigeria and selected African markets.

The Company supplies Premium Motor Spirit (“PMS”), Automotive Gas Oil (“AGO”) and Aviation Turbine Kerosene (“ATK”) to a diversified customer base comprising bulk buyers, distributors, industrial users, logistics operators, manufacturers and retail-linked channels across major cities including Lagos, Calabar and Port Harcourt.

Pivot is one of the 20 approved off-takers under the Dangote Refinery PMS Consortium, with an allocated target volume of 300 million litres per quarter.

About Pathway Advisors Limited

Pathway Advisors Limited, a leading issuing house, financial advisory and capital-raising firm registered and regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Nigeria. The firm’s services cover transaction advisory, capital raising, project finance, mergers and acquisitions advisory, and strategic financial solutions to corporate and institutional clients.

Pathway Advisors Limited remains committed to facilitating access to capital and supporting sustainable economic growth across key sectors of the Nigerian economy.

For further information regarding the Offer, please contact: Opeyemi Akanbi on opeyemi@pathway.ng or Dolapo Faleke on dolapofaleke@pathway.ng