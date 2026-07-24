HY Results: Transcorp Group posts N241.5bn revenue; N75.9bn PBT, declares interim dividend

Transnational Corporation Plc (“Transcorp Group” or the “Company”) (NGX: TRANSCORP), Africa’s leading listed conglomerate, has announced its half-year 2026 unaudited financial results, delivering resilient profitability and a strong balance sheet in the period.Financial Highlights Revenue: ₦241.5 billion (H1 2025: ₦279.0 billion) Profit Before Tax: ₦75.9 billion (H1 2025: ₦85.7 billion) Profit After Tax: ₦54.4 billion […]

Transnational Corporation Plc (“Transcorp Group” or the “Company”) (NGX: TRANSCORP), Africa’s leading listed conglomerate, has announced its half-year 2026 unaudited financial results, delivering resilient profitability and a strong balance sheet in the period.

Financial Highlights

Revenue: ₦241.5 billion (H1 2025: ₦279.0 billion)

₦241.5 billion (H1 2025: ₦279.0 billion) Profit Before Tax: ₦75.9 billion (H1 2025: ₦85.7 billion)

₦75.9 billion (H1 2025: ₦85.7 billion) Profit After Tax: ₦54.4 billion (H1 2025: ₦65.2 billion)

₦54.4 billion (H1 2025: ₦65.2 billion) Earnings Per Share: 323 kobo (H1 2025: 408 kobo)

323 kobo (H1 2025: 408 kobo) Total Equity: ₦367.8 billion (December 2025: ₦353.4 billion)

₦367.8 billion (December 2025: ₦353.4 billion) Cash and Cash Equivalents: ₦20.8 billion (December 2025: ₦21.9 billion)

Transcorp Group’s disciplined cost management and operational efficiency, underpinned by a resilient business strategy and solid corporate governance ethos, delivered a strong revenue and profit performance, with improved margins and ratios notwithstanding challenges in the operating environment. The power sector was impacted by gas supply constraints, as well as grid-related challenges, which saw a reduction in the overall power supply in the country. The hospitality business continues to innovate and leverage its assets to deliver superior service excellence to the nation.

President/Group CEO, Transnational Corporation Plc, Owen D. Omogiafo, OON, commented:

“Despite disruptions to power transmission infrastructure and a challenging macroeconomic environment, Transcorp delivered a strong profit and an even stronger balance sheet, a reflection of our operational discipline and efficiency.

At Transcorp Group, our operations are driven by our purpose to improve lives and transform Africa. We continue to create impact in the sectors that matter most to Nigeria’s future, and that same conviction continues to guide us through every phase of the cycle.

Despite the constrained grid infrastructure seen in the first half of the year, we forged ahead, engaging with strategic partners to deliver much-needed power to Nigerians. Through our 5,000-capacity, multipurpose event facility, Transcorp Centre, and our flagship 1,000-key Transcorp Hilton Abuja, we have continued to make the Federal Capital Territory the preferred location for business and leisure. Our strategy is clear, our balance sheet is robust, and our confidence in the value we are creating for our shareholders remains firm.”

Group Chief Finance Officer, Transnational Corporation Plc, Festus Izevbizua, comments:

“These results reflect the quality of the underlying business and resilience of the Group’s earnings. Despite a lower revenue base arising from sector-wide power infrastructure constraints, we expanded our profit-before-tax margin to 31.4%, from 30.7% in the prior period, a direct result of disciplined cost optimization and operational efficiency across our businesses. Our financial position remains strong, with a robust equity base which grew to N367.8 billion by half-year 2026. Our strength is hinged on the diversified earnings capability from key sectors, including the hospitality business, which grew its profit after tax by 21%.

This financial foundation gives us the confidence to protect and grow long-term value for our shareholders as operating conditions normalise.”

About Transnational Corporation (Transcorp Plc)

Transnational Corporation Plc (Transcorp Group) is one of Africa’s leading, listed conglomerates, with strategic investments in the power, hospitality, and energy sectors, driven by its mission to improve lives and transform Africa.

Transcorp’s power businesses, Transcorp Power Plc and Transafam Power, provide over 20% of Nigeria’s installed power capacity. Transcorp is committed to developing Nigeria’s domestic energy value chain through its investments in OPL281. The Group’s hospitality business, Transcorp Hotels Plc, owns the iconic Transcorp Hilton Abuja, Nigeria’s flagship hospitality destination and Nigeria’s largest event venue, the Transcorp Centre Abuja.

www.transcorpgroup.com