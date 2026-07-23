Top 10 African airlines with the largest fleets in 2026

To rank Africa’s largest airlines by fleet size, Nairametrics analysed data from Planespotters.net, a global aviation database that tracks airline fleets, aircraft registrations and deliveries. The ranking is based on fleet information available as of July 2026.

Africa’s aviation market is expanding rapidly, with passenger demand projected to grow faster than in any other region in 2026.

According to the International Air Transport Association (IATA), demand in Africa is expected to rise by 10%, while airline capacity is forecast to increase by 7.7% as carriers seek to meet rising travel needs.

The expansion comes amid financial pressure, with IATA projecting that African airlines will record a combined net profit of $100 million in 2026, down from $300 million in 2025.

Against this backdrop, fleet size remains a key indicator of an airline’s operational strength, reflecting its ability to increase capacity, expand routes and support passenger and cargo operations. While a larger fleet does not guarantee profitability, it offers insight into an airline’s market presence and growth ambitions.

To rank Africa’s largest airlines by fleet size, Nairametrics analysed data from Planespotters.net, a global aviation database that tracks airline fleets, aircraft registrations and deliveries. The ranking is based on fleet information available as of July 2026.

According to the platform, average fleet age is calculated only from supported aircraft types that are active with each airline, while future fleet records include aircraft nearing delivery and expected second-hand additions rather than all outstanding manufacturer orders.

Here are the top 10 African airlines by fleet size in 2026.

10. TAAG Angola Airlines (Angola) – 33 aircraft

Angola’s national carrier, TAAG Angola Airlines, ranks as the 10th largest airline in Africa by fleet size, operating 33 aircraft. Based in Luanda, the airline operates scheduled passenger and cargo services across domestic, regional, and international routes.

TAAG has an average fleet age of 10.8 years. Its fleet comprises six Airbus A220s, nine Boeing 737s, eight Boeing 777s, four Boeing 787 Dreamliners and six De Havilland Canada Dash 8 aircraft, bringing its total fleet to 33 aircraft. Of these, 13 are in service while 20 are parked.

Founded in 1938, TAAG is one of Africa’s oldest airlines and serves as Angola’s flag carrier.

9. Air Peace (Nigeria) – 33 aircraft

Nigeria’s Air Peace ranks as the ninth largest airline in Africa by fleet size, operating 33 aircraft. Headquartered in Ikeja, Lagos, the airline serves domestic, regional and international destinations from its main hub at Murtala Muhammed International Airport.

Air Peace has an average fleet age of 21.1 years. Its fleet comprises two Airbus A320-200s, six Boeing 737-300s, two Boeing 737-500s, one Boeing 737-700, one Boeing 737-800, two Boeing 777-200s, two Boeing 777-300s, five Embraer E195-E2s, eight Embraer ERJ-145s, one Embraer ERJ-175, two Embraer ERJ-190s and one Embraer ERJ-195, bringing its total fleet to 33 aircraft. Of these, 22 are in service while 11 are parked. The airline also has one aircraft on order or planned for delivery.

Founded in 2013, Air Peace has grown into Nigeria’s largest airline by fleet size and is the country’s only representative in this ranking.

8. Kenya Airways (Kenya) – 35 aircraft

Kenya’s national carrier, Kenya Airways, ranks as the eighth largest airline in Africa by fleet size, operating 35 aircraft. Headquartered in Nairobi, the airline operates from its primary hub at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport and serves destinations across Africa, Europe, the Middle East and Asia.

Kenya Airways has an average fleet age of 14.7 years. Its fleet comprises two Boeing 737-300s, 11 Boeing 737-800s, one Boeing 777-300ER, nine Boeing 787-8 Dreamliners and 12 Embraer ERJ-190s, bringing its total fleet to 35 aircraft. Of these, 25 are in service while 10 are parked.

Founded in 1977, Kenya Airways is the country’s flag carrier, operating scheduled passenger and cargo services that connect Kenya with major destinations across Africa, Europe, the Middle East and Asia.

7. Air Cairo (Egypt) – 39 aircraft

Egypt’s Air Cairo ranks as the seventh largest airline in Africa by fleet size, operating 39 aircraft. Headquartered in Cairo, the airline operates scheduled and charter passenger services to domestic and international destinations across Africa, the Middle East and Europe.

Air Cairo has an average fleet age of 8.2 years. Its fleet comprises six ATR 72s, 12 Airbus A320-200s, 18 Airbus A320neos and three Embraer ERJ-190s, bringing its total fleet to 39 aircraft. Of these, 34 are in service while five are parked. The airline also has four aircraft on order or planned for delivery.

Founded in 2003, Air Cairo is a subsidiary of EgyptAir and has grown into one of Egypt’s leading leisure and regional carriers, operating scheduled and charter flights to destinations across Africa, the Middle East and Europe.

6. FlySafair (South Africa) – 41 aircraft

South Africa’s FlySafair ranks as the sixth largest airline in Africa by fleet size, operating 41 aircraft. Based at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg, the airline operates scheduled domestic and regional passenger services.

FlySafair has an average fleet age of 19.4 years. Its fleet comprises 37 Boeing 737-800s, bringing its total fleet to 41 aircraft. Of these, 35 are in service while six are parked. The airline also has one aircraft on order or planned for delivery.

Founded in 2013, FlySafair is a South African low-cost carrier that operates an all-Boeing 737 fleet, serving domestic and regional destinations across Southern Africa.

5. Air Algérie (Algeria) – 62 aircraft

Algeria’s national carrier, Air Algérie, ranks as the fifth largest airline in Africa by fleet size, operating 62 aircraft. Founded on 15 March 1947, the airline is headquartered in Algiers and operates scheduled passenger and cargo services to domestic and international destinations.

Air Algérie has an average fleet age of 16.7 years. Its fleet comprises 15 ATR 42/72 aircraft, 13 Airbus A330s and 34 Boeing 737s, bringing its total fleet to 62 aircraft. Of these, 51 are in service while 11 are parked. The airline also has four aircraft on order or planned for delivery.

As Algeria’s flag carrier, Air Algérie operates an extensive network spanning Africa, Europe, the Middle East, North America and Asia.

4. Royal Air Maroc (Morocco) – 67 aircraft

Morocco’s national carrier, Royal Air Maroc, ranks as the fourth largest airline in Africa by fleet size, operating 67 aircraft. Headquartered in Casablanca, the airline operates from its primary hub at Mohammed V International Airport, with an additional base at Marrakech Menara Airport.

Royal Air Maroc has an average fleet age of 11.9 years. Its fleet comprises six ATR 72s, 27 Boeing 737-800s, 17 Boeing 737 MAX 8s, one Boeing 767-300, six Boeing 787-8 Dreamliners, six Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners and four Embraer ERJ-190s, bringing its total fleet to 67 aircraft. All 67 aircraft are currently in service. The airline also has two aircraft on order or planned for delivery.

Founded in 1957, Royal Air Maroc serves as Morocco’s flag carrier, operating scheduled passenger and cargo services to destinations across Africa, Europe, North America, South America and the Middle East

3. EgyptAir (Egypt) – 70 aircraft

Egypt’s national carrier, EgyptAir, ranks as the third largest airline in Africa by fleet size, operating 70 aircraft. Headquartered in Cairo, the airline operates from its main hub at Cairo International Airport, serving destinations across Africa, Europe, the Middle East, Asia and North America.

EgyptAir has an average fleet age of 10.2 years. Its fleet comprises eight Airbus A320neos, seven Airbus A321neos, two Airbus A330-200s, four Airbus A330-300s, four Airbus A350-900s, 30 Boeing 737-800s, three Boeing 737 MAX 8s, four Boeing 777-300ERs and eight Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners, bringing its total fleet to 70 aircraft. Of these, 63 are in service while seven are parked. The airline also has two aircraft on order or planned for delivery.

Founded in 1932, EgyptAir is one of Africa’s oldest airlines and operates scheduled passenger and cargo services through an extensive network spanning Africa, Europe, the Middle East, Asia and North America.

2. Airlink (South Africa) – 71 aircraft

South Africa’s Airlink ranks as the second largest airline in Africa by fleet size, operating 71 aircraft. Headquartered in Johannesburg, the airline operates from its bases at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg and Cape Town International Airport, serving destinations across Southern Africa.

Airlink has an average fleet age of 18.3 years. Its fleet comprises four Embraer E195-E2s, 16 Embraer ERJ-135s, 11 Embraer ERJ-140s, two Embraer ERJ-170s, four Embraer ERJ-175s, 28 Embraer ERJ-190s and six Embraer ERJ-195s, bringing its total fleet to 71 aircraft. Of these, 66 are in service while five are parked. The airline also has two aircraft on order or planned for delivery.

Founded in 1992, Airlink is a privately owned regional airline operating scheduled passenger services across Southern Africa. The carrier operates an all-Embraer fleet, connecting South Africa with several destinations across the continent

1. Ethiopian Airlines (Ethiopia) – 162 aircraft

Ethiopia’s national carrier, Ethiopian Airlines, ranks as the largest airline in Africa by fleet size, operating 162 aircraft. Headquartered in Addis Ababa, the airline operates from its main hub at Addis Ababa Bole International Airport, serving destinations across Africa, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and the Americas.

Ethiopian Airlines has an average fleet age of 9.4 years. Its fleet comprises two ATR 72s, 22 Airbus A350-900s, four Airbus A350-1000s, three Boeing 737-700s, 17 Boeing 737-800s, 27 Boeing 737 MAX 8s, three Boeing 767-300s, six Boeing 777-200s, five Boeing 777-300ERs, 12 Boeing 777Fs, 20 Boeing 787-8 Dreamliners, 10 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners and 31 De Havilland Canada DHC-8-400s, bringing its total fleet to 162 aircraft. Of these, 158 are in service while four are parked. The airline also has one aircraft on order or planned for delivery.

Founded in 1945, Ethiopian Airlines has grown into Africa’s largest airline by fleet size, operating scheduled passenger and cargo services through one of the continent’s most extensive route networks.