Stronger Together: How Arla Foods’ growing German ties are shaping Nigeria’s Dairy Future

The recent visit of the German Foreign Minister Mr. Johann Wadepuhl to Nigeria was more than a diplomatic engagement. It was a reminder of the enduring partnership between Germany and Nigeria, one built on trade, innovation, investment and shared economic ambition.For Arla Foods, it was also an opportunity to connect with fellow German businesses during […]

The recent visit of the German Foreign Minister Mr. Johann Wadepuhl to Nigeria was more than a diplomatic engagement. It was a reminder of the enduring partnership between Germany and Nigeria, one built on trade, innovation, investment and shared economic ambition.

For Arla Foods, it was also an opportunity to connect with fellow German businesses during the networking reception at Eko Hotel on the 21st July, exchanging ideas on how German companies continue to contribute to Nigeria’s economic growth while strengthening bilateral ties between our two countries.

As conversations flowed across the room, one thought stood out: partnerships are strongest when they continue to evolve. That reflection couldn’t have come at a better time.

Only recently, Arla Foods officially joined forces with DMK Group; Germany’s largest dairy cooperative to create Europe’s largest farmer-owned dairy cooperative. Together, 11,200 farmer-owners across seven European countries now produce close to 20 billion kilograms of milk annually.

For many, this may simply be another international business story. For us in Nigeria, it is much more. It further strengthens the deep connection between Arla and Germany, a relationship that has existed for decades but has now entered an exciting new chapter. Few people realize that much of the milk used in Dano products consumed across Nigeria comes from dedicated dairy farmers across Germany, Luxemburg and a few other European countries. All collected through the farmer cooperative and produced in Arla’s largest, impressive dairy processing facility in Pronsfeld, Germany.

In this cooperative are farmer families who have spent generations refining dairy farming through world-class animal welfare, quality assurance, sustainability and innovation. With the integration of DMK into the Arla Foods family, those German farmers now become part of an even larger cooperative of farmer-owners united by a shared commitment to producing nutritious, high-quality dairy for consumers around the world. It is a powerful example of how international collaboration can strengthen food systems. But this story is about more than where milk comes from. It is about what milk delivers. In a country where improving nutrition remains a national priority, access to safe, high-quality dairy products plays an important role in helping families meet their daily nutritional needs.

Yet our story does not end in Europe. While we proudly source quality milk from European farmers, we are equally committed to building Nigeria’s dairy future. At our Arla-Dano Farm in Damau, Kaduna State, one of Africa’s most technologically advanced dairy farms, we are investing in local capacity, introducing modern dairy farming practices and demonstrating what is possible through innovation, animal welfare and sustainable production.

Alongside the farm, the Nigerian Dairy Centre of Excellence an initiative powered by Arla Foods Nigeria, continues to equip Nigerian farmers, veterinarians, students and industry stakeholders with the skills and knowledge needed to strengthen local dairy production. In many ways, this reflects the best of international partnerships.

The exchange is not simply about products crossing borders. It is about knowledge crossing borders. It is about technology crossing borders. It is about expertise creating opportunities for local industries to thrive.

Germany has long been recognized as a global leader in engineering, manufacturing and agricultural innovation. At Arla Foods, we are fortunate to experience that excellence every day not only through our longstanding relationships with European farmers, but now even more deeply through our partnership with DMK Group.

The recent visit of the German Foreign Minister therefore served as a timely reminder that the strongest international relationships are those that create value on both sides. For Nigeria, that means access to world-class dairy expertise while simultaneously building local capabilities.

For Germany, it means trusted partnerships with a country whose agricultural potential remains one of the most exciting in Africa. Every glass of Dano milk tells a story that stretches far beyond the breakfast table. It is a story of nutrition, of farmers, innovation, cooperation and shared prosperity. It is a reminder that when countries work together, they do more than create stronger businesses, they help nourish communities, strengthen food systems and build healthier futures. It is a story that now carries even stronger multinational roots while remaining firmly committed to Nigeria’s dairy future.