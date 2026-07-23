Inside the Mobile-Money Infrastructure Behind BetPawa’s Instant Locker Room Bonus

betPawa has released a year’s worth of verified data from its Locker Room Bonus initiative, and the striking detail is not the total sum disbursed. It is that 44,968 payments were made without a single human being involved in approving them.

The technology behind the scheme is what sets it apart. A player’s identity is confirmed through pawaPass, a biometric verification system designed to establish that a person is who they claim to be, and, crucially, that they have not already been registered under a different name.

When a team wins, eligible players and technical staff are paid automatically into their mobile wallets through pawaPay, a mobile money aggregator that connects to wallets across the continent through a single platform.

Two companies handle two separate functions. One verifies identity. The other transfers the money. Neither requires human sign off before a payment goes through.Across 2,998 matches, the system has moved more than USD 1.6 million to over 7,000 players at 387 clubs, with every transaction logged, validated and fully auditable.

That level of accountability is deliberate. The scheme operates across eight

African markets, Nigeria, Ghana, Uganda, Kenya, Rwanda, Tanzania, Malawi and Cameroon, and applies equally to men’s and women’s teams, with the same amount paid per win regardless of gender.

For betPawa founder Kresten Buch, instant, verifiable payment is fundamentally an engineering challenge rather than an act of charity, a distinction he is keen to draw.

“It’s not charity in the sense that we are giving an equal amount of money to everyone,” he says. “We are supporting competitiveness by paying the winners. It’s an outcome based payment.”

The company’s goal from the outset has been to build a system that rewards performance rather than getting bogged down in bureaucracy. Because the process removes people from the payment chain, it is built to scale. What works for ten thousand players can, in principle, work for a hundred thousand.

Mr Eazi, Chairman of Choplife Gaming and an ambassador for the Locker Room Bonus, is less interested in the technology itself than in what it makes possible for players.

“Nobody’s being rescued here. These are real players, real wins, real money in their hands. You don’t dress that up. It has to be real. They earned it.”

betPawa says it is now looking to expand the platform to more leagues, more markets and more sports.