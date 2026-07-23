Guinness Nigeria Declares Additional Interim Dividend Following Strong Q2 Performance

Guinness Nigeria Plc has announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30 June 2026, delivering another quarter of strong financial performance and declaring an additional interim dividend of ₦7.00 per ordinary share.Together with the ₦2.00 per share interim dividend paid earlier this year, the total interim dividend declared now stands at ₦9.00 per […]

Guinness Nigeria Plc has announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30 June 2026, delivering another quarter of strong financial performance and declaring an additional interim dividend of ₦7.00 per ordinary share.

Together with the ₦2.00 per share interim dividend paid earlier this year, the total interim dividend declared now stands at ₦9.00 per ordinary share, underscoring the Board’s confidence in the Company’s sustained earnings performance, healthy cash generation, and long-term growth prospects.

Building on the strong start to the financial year, Guinness Nigeria sustained positive momentum across its business, recording revenue of ₦142.27 billion, a 20% increase from ₦118.66 billion reported in the corresponding period of 2025. Gross profit grew to ₦53.99 billion, while operating profit increased to ₦24.34 billion, driven by disciplined execution, improved commercial performance, and continued focus on operational excellence.

The Company’s financial position also continued to strengthen during the quarter, with net finance costs reducing significantly to ₦1.75 billion from ₦4.61 billion in the prior-year period. Consequently, profit before tax rose to ₦22.59 billion, while profit after tax increased by 57% to ₦14.91 billion, compared with ₦9.48 billion recorded in Q2 2025. Earnings per share improved to ₦6.81, up from ₦4.33 in the corresponding period last year.

Reflecting the Company’s sustained profitability and strong financial position, the Board of Directors have approved an additional interim dividend of ₦7.00 per ordinary share, representing a distribution of approximately ₦15.33 billion. This follows the ₦2.00 per ordinary share interim dividend paid after the first quarter, bringing the total interim dividend declared for shareholders to ₦9.00 per ordinary share.

Commenting on the results, Prof. Fabian Ajogwu, SAN, Chairman of the Board, said:

“Our performance in the first half of the financial year demonstrates the resilience of our business and the effectiveness of our long-term strategy. The declaration of an additional interim dividend reinforces our confidence in Guinness Nigeria’s financial strength and our commitment to creating sustainable long-term value for shareholders.”

Girish Sharma, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, said:

“Our Q2 performance demonstrates that the momentum we’ve built is being sustained through disciplined execution and a relentless focus on our consumers and customers. We continue to strengthen our commercial capabilities, improve operational efficiency and invest behind our portfolio, while maintaining a prudent approach to capital allocation. As we continue building a high-performance organisation with an entrepreneurial spirit, we remain focused on delivering sustainable growth and creating lasting value for all our stakeholders.”

Guinness Nigeria remains committed to Building for More by driving sustainable growth, strengthening operational excellence, and creating lasting value for shareholders, customers, employees, and the communities it serves.