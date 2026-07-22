PAC Foundation graduates 25 young women from Girls Can Code cohort 4

PanAfrican Capital Foundation (PAC Foundation) has successfully concluded the fourth cohort of its flagship Girls Can Code (GCC) initiative, equipping 30 young women with in-demand digital skills in Cybersecurity Fundamentals and Data Analysis through a 13-week intensive technology training programme delivered in partnership with NexQuantum Academy.Designed to bridge the gender gap in technology and increase […]

PanAfrican Capital Foundation (PAC Foundation) has successfully concluded the fourth cohort of its flagship Girls Can Code (GCC) initiative, equipping 30 young women with in-demand digital skills in Cybersecurity Fundamentals and Data Analysis through a 13-week intensive technology training programme delivered in partnership with NexQuantum Academy.

Designed to bridge the gender gap in technology and increase women’s participation in Nigeria’s digital economy, Girls Can Code Cohort 4 provided participants with practical, industry-relevant training through a blend of instructor-led sessions and structured self-paced learning on a Learning Management System (LMS).

Throughout the programme, participants completed practical assignments, quizzes, and hands-on projects while receiving continuous support from experienced facilitators.

The programme recorded impressive outcomes, with 25 out of 30 participants (83%) successfully meeting the graduation requirements and earning professional certification. Graduates achieved an outstanding average performance score of 87%, while 14 participants recorded scores of 90% and above, demonstrating exceptional commitment and excellence throughout the programme.

Speaking on the successful completion of the programme, the Executive Secretary of PanAfrican Capital Foundation, Omolola Ojo, reaffirmed the Foundation’s commitment to creating opportunities for young women through technology education.

“At PanAfrican Capital Foundation, we believe that empowering young women with relevant digital skills is one of the most impactful investments we can make for Nigeria’s future. Girls Can Code is more than a technology training programme; it is a platform that builds confidence, unlocks opportunities, and prepares young women to compete and thrive in the global digital economy. We are proud of the achievements of this cohort and remain committed to expanding access to quality technology education for many more young women.”

The graduation ceremony, held on Saturday, 18 July 2026, celebrated the transformation of participants from beginners to confident technology professionals equipped with practical knowledge and globally relevant skills.

Building on the success of Cohort 4, PAC Foundation is exploring opportunities to expand future editions of the programme by increasing participant numbers, introducing additional technology tracks and strengthening participant support systems to enable even greater impact.

Since its inception, the Girls Can Code initiative has continued to empower young women with practical digital skills, mentorship, and career opportunities, reinforcing PanAfrican Capital Foundation’s commitment to promoting inclusive economic growth and creating pathways for women to participate meaningfully in the digital economy.