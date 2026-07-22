Interswitch reinforces support for Nigeria’s federal revenue reforms through integration with RevOp platform

Efforts to improve transparency and efficiency in public revenue collection in Nigeria have increasingly relied on digital platforms that allow government agencies to monitor and manage financial inflows more effectively.As part of these reforms, technology and payment infrastructure providers are playing a growing role in supporting how government payments are processed across Ministries, Departments, and […]

Efforts to improve transparency and efficiency in public revenue collection in Nigeria have increasingly relied on digital platforms that allow government agencies to monitor and manage financial inflows more effectively.

As part of these reforms, technology and payment infrastructure providers are playing a growing role in supporting how government payments are processed across Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs).

One of the companies supporting this ecosystem is Interswitch, which recently reinforced its participation in Nigeria’s public sector payments landscape following its approval as a Payment Service Solution Provider (PSSP) on the Federal Government’s Unified Revenue Optimisation and Assurance Platform, widely known as RevOp.

Commenting on the development, Olawale Akanbi, Divisional Head of Growth Marketing (Merchants & Ecosystem) at Interswitch, said the company remains focused on supporting government-led initiatives aimed at strengthening transparency and efficiency in revenue management.

“Interswitch is proud to support the Federal Government’s drive toward greater transparency and efficiency in public revenue management. Our role as an approved payment partner on the RevOp platform reflects our commitment to providing secure, seamless, and compliant payment infrastructure that enables citizens, businesses, and MDAs to fulfil their TSA payment obligations with confidence. We remain focused on ensuring that at the point of payment decision, Interswitch delivers a trusted and dependable experience,” he said.

The RevOp platform forms part of broader public financial management reforms designed to improve revenue assurance and provide better visibility into government collections. By introducing enhanced monitoring, reconciliation, and reporting capabilities, the system enables more efficient oversight of revenue generated across government institutions.

At the centre of this framework is the Treasury Single Account (TSA), a policy mechanism designed to consolidate government revenues into a unified structure that allows for more transparent management of public funds. Platforms such as RevOp build on this framework by providing digital tools that allow agencies to track and reconcile payments in real time while strengthening accountability across the revenue collection process.

Within this ecosystem, approved payment service providers help facilitate the actual transaction process between citizens, businesses, and government systems. As a PSSP on the RevOp platform, Interswitch enables the secure processing of TSA-related payments initiated through the portal. Leveraging its switching infrastructure and multi-channel acceptance capabilities, the company supports transactions made through cards and other digital payment options, ensuring they are routed securely into the government’s revenue management architecture.

The integration also builds on Interswitch’s longstanding involvement in Nigeria’s digital payments landscape. Over the years, the company has collaborated with financial institutions, regulators, and public sector organisations to support the development of payment systems that enable secure and reliable digital transactions at scale.

As government services increasingly migrate to digital platforms, the infrastructure required to support those services has become a critical component of public sector operations. Payment systems must deliver high levels of reliability, transaction uptime, and compliance with regulatory standards to ensure that government collections are processed accurately and efficiently.

For Nigeria’s public finance ecosystem, platforms like RevOp represent an important step toward improving visibility into government revenues while strengthening the mechanisms used to track and manage public funds. The continued participation of payment infrastructure providers helps ensure that these systems operate smoothly, enabling citizens and businesses to make payments through secure and trusted digital channels.