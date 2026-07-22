FirstHoldCo crosses N5 trillion market capitalization milestone in midday trading

Shares of First HoldCo Plc pushed above the N5 trillion market capitalization mark during midday trading on Wednesday, July 22, 2026, as investors continued to react positively to the group’s strong H1 2026 financial performance.

The financial services group’s stock traded around the N112–N113 range during intraday transactions on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX), extending gains from its previous close of N105.00 on Tuesday.

At its current valuation, First HoldCo’s market capitalisation has risen above N5 trillion, ranking it now the most capitalized banking stock on the NGX.

The latest rally follows the release of the company’s H1 2026 results, which showed a significant improvement in earnings performance, with gross earnings rising to N1.93 trillion and profit before tax jumping 83.5% to N653.5 billion.