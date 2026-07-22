CREDICORP Launches C.L.I.C.K.D. Scheme to Finance Laptops for 3MTT Fellows

As part of its mission to democratize access to consumer credit, expand economic opportunity and empower millions of Nigerians to improve their quality of life through responsible borrowing.The Nigerian Consumer Credit Corporation (CREDICORP), in partnership with the Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, today launched the C.L.I.C.K.D. Programme (Credit for Laptops, Internet, Connectivity and Knowledge […]

As part of its mission to democratize access to consumer credit, expand economic opportunity and empower millions of Nigerians to improve their quality of life through responsible borrowing.

The Nigerian Consumer Credit Corporation (CREDICORP), in partnership with the Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, today launched the C.L.I.C.K.D. Programme (Credit for Laptops, Internet, Connectivity and Knowledge Digital Devices) at the Afreximbank African Trade Centre (AATC), Abuja, on 21 July 2026.

C.L.I.C.K.D. is a device financing initiative launched in partnership with the Federal Government’s Three Million Technical Talent (3MTT) Programme.

It provides qualifying Nigerians with structured, affordable consumer credit for laptops, internet-enabled devices and other digital tools, removing the upfront cost barrier that has kept many talented Nigerians from fully participating in the digital economy. Beginning with locally assembled laptops, C.L.I.C.K.D. is built to expand across every category of device and digital tool of the workforce, from internet-enabled devices to connectivity, with local assembly prioritised at each step.

The inaugural programme focuses on fellows training through the Learn2Earn platform, many of whom are acquiring in-demand digital skills without access to the devices needed to complete their training and transition into employment or entrepreneurship. Delivered in collaboration with Fidelity Bank as credit administration partner and NASENI and Imose Technologies as device manufacturers, it will provide 1,000 locally assembled laptops to eligible fellows across Nigeria, with 77 beneficiaries in Abuja receiving their devices at the launch ceremony as the first phase of a nationwide rollout. Assembling the devices in Nigeria shows how consumer credit can expand digital inclusion, strengthen local manufacturing and deepen the country’s technology ecosystem.

The event was chaired by the Honourable Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani, who served as Chief Launcher of the programme.

“Nigeria’s digital economy can only thrive when our people have both the skills and the tools to succeed. Through C.L.I.C.K.D., we are helping qualifying Nigerians participate more fully in the opportunities created by the 3MTT initiative while strengthening local manufacturing through the use of locally assembled devices,” said Dr. Bosun Tijani, Honourable Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy.

“C.L.I.C.K.D. transforms digital devices from a barrier into an opportunity. By embedding affordable consumer credit into a national talent programme like 3MTT, starting with locally assembled laptops, we are giving qualifying Nigerians a responsible pathway to the tools they need to learn, work and earn, while advancing the Federal Government’s vision for industrial development and job creation on both sides,” said Engr. Uzoma Nwagba, Managing Director/CEO of CREDICORP.

C.L.I.C.K.D. is CREDICORP’s flagship device financing initiative, open to working Nigerians nationwide, with the 3MTT programme as launch partner for this first phase. Interested Nigerians can register at www.credicorp.ng/clickd.

C.L.I.C.K.D. is built to grow into an open, multi-partner programme. CREDICORP invites additional Participating Financial Institutions, device manufacturers and technology vendors to join, and will continue to work closely with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), training institutions and strategic partners to scale device financing across the 3MTT network and beyond, unlocking access to digital devices for millions of Nigerians.

For more information, visit: www.credicorp.ng.