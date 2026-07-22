Coscharis moves to appeal judgment approving closure of its premises over Range Rover dispute

Coscharis Motors Limited has sought leave of the Federal High Court in Abuja to appeal its judgment ordering the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) to "close its premises" pending compliance with its order regarding a defective Range Rover purchased in 2024.

Coscharis Motors Limited has sought leave of the Federal High Court in Abuja to appeal its judgment ordering the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) to “close its premises” pending compliance with its order regarding a defective Range Rover purchased in 2024.

Coscharis’ lawyer, Ezinwane O., moved the motion seeking leave to appeal as an interested party before Justice Emeka Nwite in a suit marked FHC/ABJ/2722/2025, filed by Florence Ozor against the FCCPC.

Nairametrics reports that in May 2026, Justice Nwite granted reliefs sought by Ozor and ordered the FCCPC “to enforce its order of 18th September, 2025 by invoking the provisions of SECTION 150(4)(a) or (b), to wit; shut down or close the premises of the vendor (Coscharis) pending compliance or impose the appropriate administrative fine in compliance with its overall powers to enforce its compliance orders.”

What they are saying

At the resumed proceedings, Barrister Oladipupo Ige announced his appearance for Ozor, Abene represented the FCCPC, while Ezinwane appeared for Coscharis as a party seeking to be joined.

Ige told the court that Form 48 (Notice of Consequences of Disobedience to Court Orders) and Form 49 (Notice to Show Cause) were served on the Commission on July 22.

The FCCPC’s lawyer confirmed that Form 48 was served on the Commission on July 15, 2026, but argued that Form 49 “was not served on anybody.”

According to him, what was served on the FCCPC at about 9:00 a.m. today, which he personally received in court, was a motion on notice for committal.

He drew the court’s attention to the Commission’s affidavit of compliance dated July 10, 2026.

Ezinwane asked the court to allow her to move her application seeking leave to appeal, which the judge granted.

Ige said he would not respond to Coscharis’ motion because it was only the FCCPC that had been brought before the court.

Justice Nwite subsequently adjourned the motion seeking leave to appeal the judgment to July 24, 2026, for ruling.

He also adjourned Ozor’s case to July 28, 2026, for the FCCPC to show cause in the contempt proceedings.

More insights

In its motion seen by Nairametrics, Coscharis argued that its non-joinder in the suit, Florence Ozor v. FCCPC, violated its constitutional right to a fair hearing in all causes or matters affecting it.

Coscharis Motors Ltd. said it is central to the determination of all the issues in the case because the alleged defective Range Rover was supplied by it, while the orders to close down the vendor (Coscharis Motors) and/or impose an administrative fine are directed at the company and have adversely affected its legal rights.

The company accused Ozor of unilaterally dropping it as a party at the inception of the case without an order of the court.

For the FCCPC, the Commission disclosed that, in compliance with the court’s order and its own directives, Coscharis delivered a brand-new 2025 Range Rover Sport on June 5, 2026.

The Commission said Ozor was invited to take delivery of the 2025 vehicle and was directed to pay N58.3 million, representing one-third of the N175 million additional cost of the brand-new 2025 Range Rover Sport valued at N435 million.

In its counter-affidavit, the Commission maintained that it could not be held responsible for the company’s non-joinder in the case before judgment.

The FCCPC also maintained that its intervention, including the administrative penalties imposed on the company in the sales dispute, was in line with its statutory powers.

What you should know

Coscharis Motors is a flagship subsidiary of the Coscharis Group, founded and led by Dr. Cosmas Maduka, a renowned Nigerian entrepreneur.

As of 2022, the company’s assembly plant had a theoretical capacity of approximately 90 vehicles per day, translating to around 5,000 vehicles per year on a single shift, and up to 13,000–26,000 units annually if operated at full capacity as a multi-brand CKD factory.

As of 2025, the assembly plant had a staff strength of about 86 employees, comprising 74 Nigerians and 12 expatriates.

Maduka is recognized for securing exclusive Nigerian franchises for luxury brands such as BMW, Mini, Jaguar Land Rover, Ford, MG, and Rolls-Royce.