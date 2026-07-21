Tinubu appoints Fayose as REA chairman, 25 others to federal agencies

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of 26 individuals into leadership positions across 10 federal agencies and commissions, including the appointment of former Ekiti State Governor, Ayo Fayose, as Chairman of the Rural Electrification Agency (REA).

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of 26 individuals into leadership positions across 10 federal agencies and commissions, including the appointment of former Ekiti State Governor, Ayo Fayose, as Chairman of the Rural Electrification Agency (REA).

The appointments were announced in a statement issued on Monday by the President’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga.

The President also appointed retired Major General Junaid Bindawa as Chairman of the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission (NSIWC).

What they are saying

According to the Presidency, Fayose will lead the board of the Rural Electrification Agency alongside Alhaji Ahmadu Abubakar and Engineer Ilyasu Ibrahim Makinta, who were appointed as members and non-executive directors.

The board will also include the agency’s Director-General, Abba Abubakar Aliyu, and three executive directors previously appointed by the government.

“Fayose heads the board of REA, with Alhaji Ahmadu Abubakar and Engineer Ilyasu Ibrahim Makinta appointed as members and non-executive directors. The incumbent DG of the agency, Abba Abubakar Aliyu, and three executive directors previously appointed make up the remaining board members,” the statement said.

President Tinubu also approved eight appointments into the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission.

Former House of Representatives member, Mrs. Olajumoke Okoya-Thomas, was appointed Secretary of the commission, while Dr. Ogbole Lilian, Mr. Oladele Olatubosun, and Mr. Yakubu Barde were named commissioners representing Benue, Oyo, and Kaduna states, respectively.

Other commissioners appointed are:

Dr. Mai Adamu Yau (Borno)

Ginika Tor (Enugu)

Lawrence Okoh (Edo)

Mrs. Bello Morenike Iyabode (Kogi)

In addition, Tosin Adeyanju was redeployed from the National Lottery Trust Fund to serve as Secretary of the Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC).

New appointments across key agencies

The President also approved appointments into several strategic agencies and institutions.

Among them:

Dr. Abuh Mohammed – Director-General, National Population Commission (NPC)

Dr. Akinola Odeyemi – Managing Director, Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Plc (NBET)

Dr. Anthony Godwin – Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Nigeria Atomic Energy Commission

Mr. Julius Oloro – Chief Executive Officer, National Centre for Agricultural Mechanisation (NCAM), succeeding the late Dr. A.R. Kamal

Shuni Dahiru – Executive Secretary, National Commission for Mass Literacy, Adult and Non-Formal Education

Mr. Gisaor Iorja – Executive Director (Finance), Federal Housing Authority (FHA), replacing Mathias Byuan following his resignation

Fiscal responsibility commission reconstituted

Tinubu also approved the constitution of a new board for the Fiscal Responsibility Commission (FRC), with Dr. Abdullahi Saidu appointed as Chairman.

Other members of the board include Mohammed Asmau, Mohammed Makama, Dr. Suleiman Gidado, Louis Ndukwe, Amaechi Ugwele, and Olaniyi Onikola.

The Presidency stated that all appointments take immediate effect.

What you should know

The appointments come shortly after President Tinubu launched five major social and economic development programmes valued at approximately $3.05 billion, aimed at reducing poverty, strengthening community resilience, and improving outcomes in healthcare, education, and social protection.

The programmes, largely backed by World Bank financing, are intended to convert recent economic reforms into tangible improvements in living standards while supporting vulnerable communities and expanding access to critical public services.