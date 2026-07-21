FirstBank backs Theatre @ Eko’s ‘Prideland’ musical to drive creative industry growth

FirstBank Nigeria has thrown its weight behind Theatre @ Eko in support of Prideland, a three-part musical production staged as part of the 50th anniversary celebrations of Eko Hotels & Suites.

FirstBank Nigeria has thrown its weight behind Theatre @ Eko in support of Prideland, a three-part musical production staged as part of the 50th anniversary celebrations of Eko Hotels & Suites.

The production concluded over the weekend with Prideland 3: The Return of King Bala, the final chapter of the trilogy that explores themes of leadership, family, betrayal, sacrifice, and redemption through music, dance, and African storytelling.

The stage play follows the journey of Princess Zara, heir to the Prideland throne, whose struggle between personal freedom and royal responsibility sets off a chain of events that plunges the kingdom into crisis.

After inadvertently freeing her imprisoned uncle, Balfa, Zara watches him seize power, imprison Queen Farrah, and throw the kingdom into turmoil. She later joins forces with the kingdom’s general to rescue her mother and restore peace.

The story culminates in the deaths of Balfa and his son, bringing an end to their bloodline and paving the way for Zara’s coronation as Queen of Prideland.

Blending elaborate costumes, choreography, music, and African folklore, the production delivers a narrative centered on loyalty, courage, family, and the responsibilities of leadership.

What they are saying

Speaking after the performance, the production’s Creative Director, Ice Nweke, said the project was conceived from the outset as a three-part musical.

According to him, the trilogy was designed to communicate important values around love, sacrifice, family, and the importance of wise counsel.

“Love conquers all. There are also many layers to it. Listen to our parents. When the mum spoke to the king, if he chose not to listen to the mum, he would have gone into battle,” Nweke said.

“There is always wisdom from our parents that, if we listen to it, can save a lot of things. The same applies to having the right friends around.”

Nweke also emphasized the depth of talent within Nigeria’s creative sector, noting that local artists were at the heart of the production.

“We are using Nigerian talent. We believe there is so much talent in Nigeria. You don’t need to travel out to get talent; you can make it here,” he added.

He explained that the first instalment introduced the origins of the royal family and Balfa’s violent takeover of the kingdom, while the second focused on Queen Farrah’s reign and the conspiracy against her rule.

The final chapter, he said, chronicled Zara’s rise as a leader and the restoration of peace to the kingdom.

“The musical ended with Zara being crowned the Queen of Prideland. There is a new legacy, a new hope, and a new bloodline on the throne,” Nweke said.

More insights

The sponsorship underscores FirstBank’s continued investment in Nigeria’s creative industry through its First@Arts initiative, a platform designed to support artistic expression, cultural development, and innovation.

Through the initiative, the bank supports creatives, promotes talent development, and helps expand opportunities within the creative economy.

FirstBank said its support for projects such as Prideland aligns with its broader commitment to empowering small businesses, youth, entertainment, and other sectors that contribute to economic growth and national development.

What you should know

The sponsorship comes shortly after FirstBank received two major accolades at the Euromoney Awards for Excellence 2026, winning Nigeria’s Best Bank for Large Corporates and Nigeria’s Best Bank for Customer Experience.

The latest recognition marks the third consecutive year the bank has been named Nigeria’s Best Bank for Large Corporates, reflecting its continued role in providing financial solutions and advisory services to businesses and institutions across the country.