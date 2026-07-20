One app for faster trading and everyday bills: PU Exchange launches PUEX app

PU Exchange has officially launched the PUEX App, now live and available for free download on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

The PUEX App is a full-service digital trading platform built specifically for Nigerians — one app that handles gift card trading, cryptocurrency-to-naira conversion, airtime and data purchase, and bill payments, all in a single, fast, and secure environment.

This is not another single-feature trading tool. The PUEX App is built around the reality of how Nigerians actually handle money in 2026 — where a user might need to sell a gift card in the morning, pay an electricity bill in the afternoon, and buy data before the end of the day. The PUEX App handles all of it.

What PU Exchange Built — And Why

PU Exchange was created with one clear conviction: Nigerians deserve a trading platform that is fast, honest, and built for them. For too long, Nigerian traders searching for the best gift card trading app or a reliable crypto-to-naira platform have had to navigate slow services, unpredictable rates, poor customer service, and the anxiety of not knowing whether their money would arrive. PU Exchange was built to solve every one of those problems.

The company began operations on WhatsApp, where it built a reputation for fast naira payments, competitive gift card rates, and real human support. Every trader who came to PU Exchange on WhatsApp was a real person with real money, and the company treated each transaction accordingly. That foundation of trust, built one trade at a time, is now the backbone of the PUEX App.

The PUEX App is not a pivot away from what PU Exchange built. It is the upgrade. Everything that made PU Exchange trustworthy on WhatsApp — the rates, the speed, the human support — is now available in a structured, scalable mobile platform that puts the trader in full control of their own transactions. Whether a user wants to sell an Amazon gift card for naira, convert USDT to naira instantly, or pay their DSTV subscription, the PUEX App is the single platform built for all of it.

The PUEX App — A Complete Product Breakdown

Gift Card Trading — Sell Any Gift Card for Instant Naira

The PUEX App is one of the most capable gift card trading platforms available to Nigerian users today.

Users can sell a wide range of internationally issued gift cards — including Amazon, Apple iTunes, Google Play, Steam, Sephora, Visa, Walmart, Nordstrom, and more — and receive instant naira payment directly to their wallet. For anyone looking to sell gift cards in Nigeria quickly and at competitive rates, the PUEX App delivers a seamless experience from card submission to naira credit.

The process is straightforward. A user opens the PUEX App, selects the gift card category, enters the card details, and receives a live naira rate before confirming the trade. Once confirmed, payment is processed and settled fast. There is no waiting for an agent to respond, no negotiation on rate, and no uncertainty about whether the money will arrive. The rate shown is the rate paid.

The PUEX App accepts gift cards from the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and other major issuing markets — covering the full range of cards Nigerians typically receive from diaspora relatives, international employers, and global freelance platforms. For anyone who has ever searched for where to sell an Amazon gift card in Nigeria or how to convert an iTunes card to naira, the PUEX App is the answer.

Instant Crypto to Naira Conversion

The PUEX App gives Nigerian cryptocurrency holders a fast, reliable route to convert their digital assets into naira. Users can sell Bitcoin, USDT, Ethereum, and other major cryptocurrencies at competitive rates, with settlement processed directly by PU Exchange — no waiting for a peer-to-peer match, no intermediary delays, and no complicated withdrawal processes.

For Nigerian traders who hold crypto as a dollar hedge, receive salary payments in digital currency from international employers, or earn in USDT from global platforms, the PUEX App provides an instant crypto-to-naira off-ramp that is as simple as selecting the asset, entering the amount, and confirming the trade. Settlement is fast, rates are competitive, and every transaction is secured end-to-end.

Bill Payments — Electricity, Cable TV, and More

The PUEX App allows users to pay electricity bills, DSTV and GOtv cable TV subscriptions, and other utility payments directly from their naira wallet within the app. For a user who has just completed a gift card trade or crypto conversion, the naira in their PUEX wallet can immediately be used to settle bills — no additional transfers, no withdrawal fees, no extra steps.

This integration of bill payments into a trading app is a deliberate product decision that positions the PUEX App as a daily-use financial tool, not just an occasional trading platform. Users who pay their electricity bills and cable subscriptions through the PUEX App build a natural habit of returning to the platform regularly — making PU Exchange a consistent part of their financial routine.

Airtime and Data — All Networks, Instantly

Through the PUEX App, users across all major Nigerian networks — MTN, Airtel, Glo, and 9mobile — can purchase airtime and data bundles at competitive prices. Select the network, enter the number, choose the bundle, and it is done. No USSD codes, no failed transactions, no delays. The airtime and data feature makes the PUEX App a practical everyday tool for millions of Nigerians who currently use multiple apps to manage their basic digital needs.

Referral Programme — Earn Real Money While You Trade

The PUEX App includes a built-in referral earning programme that gives every verified user a unique referral code and link. When a user shares their code and a referred friend downloads the PUEX App and completes a qualifying trade of $500 or more, the referrer earns ₦2,500 for a crypto referral or ₦1,500 for a gift card referral.

There is no cap on referral earnings and no expiry date. A user can refer ten people this week and ten more next month, earning on every qualifying trade their referrals complete. Rewards are credited to the PUEX wallet and can be withdrawn at any time. For traders with active social networks — whether on WhatsApp, TikTok, Instagram, or within campus or community groups — the PUEX referral programme is a structured, ongoing income stream built directly into the app.

How PU Exchange Is Positioned

PU Exchange occupies a clear and deliberate position in Nigeria’s digital trading market: the platform built for people who take their transactions seriously. Where other platforms ask users to choose between gift card trading or crypto or bill payments, the PUEX App delivers all of them — in one wallet, with one KYC verification, and one consistent experience across every transaction type.

Where other platforms optimise for speed at the expense of trust, the PUEX App is built around both. Rates are shown before a trade is confirmed. Payments are processed and settled fast. And if something goes wrong, there is a real support team to respond — not a chatbot or a five-day ticket queue.

PU Exchange is also positioned as a platform that rewards its users. The referral programme is not a one-time sign-up bonus — it is a recurring earning model. The 5% cashback on a first trade is not a promotional gimmick — it is a demonstration of what PU Exchange stands for: giving value back to the traders who make the platform grow.

“We are building the platform we wish existed when we started. Fast rates. Real payments. A team that actually picks up. That is PU Exchange, and that is the PUEX App.”

— Prosper Mbakwe, Chief Executive Officer, PU Exchange

Security — Built for Trust

Every user of the PUEX App completes full Know Your Customer verification before making their first trade. This protects legitimate traders and ensures the platform remains safe for everyone on it. Transactions are encrypted end-to-end, and PU Exchange operates a dedicated fraud detection framework that includes device-level monitoring, trade velocity controls, and manual review of high-value transactions.

In a market where platform reliability and fraud protection are the most important factors in a trader’s decision to commit to an app, PU Exchange has invested in the infrastructure to make the PUEX App one of the safest digital trading platforms operating in Nigeria today. Every trade on the PUEX App is backed by a security framework designed to protect both the trader and the platform.

Download the PUEX App Today

The PUEX App is free to download and available now on both major mobile platforms. First-time users who complete their first trade receive 5% cashback on that transaction — applicable to gift card trades, crypto conversions, and bill payments.

Search “PUEX App” on the Apple App Store to download for iPhone

Search “PUEX App” on Google Play Store to download for Android

Registration and KYC verification completed in under two minutes

First trade 5% cashback credited instantly to your PUEX wallet

Referral code activated immediately upon KYC completion

About PU Exchange

PU Exchange is a Nigerian digital trading platform offering cryptocurrency-to-naira conversion, gift card trading, airtime and data purchases, and bill payment services through the PUEX App. Headquartered in Lagos, PU Exchange is committed to making digital asset transactions fast, safe, and rewarding for everyday Nigerians.

Media Enquiries

For press enquiries and interview requests, contact the PU Exchange Communications team at: [insert press email]

App Download

Search “PUEX App” on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.