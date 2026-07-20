Glo-1 and the discipline of thinking beyond the next quarter

Submarine cables are not glamorous to the everyday customer, but they reveal the long-term ambition beneath a nation’s digital economy. Most Nigerians never see a submarine cable. They experience its consequences without knowing its name: an international video call that connects, a cloud service that loads, a bank transaction that clears, a company that moves […]

Submarine cables are not glamorous to the everyday customer, but they reveal the long-term ambition beneath a nation’s digital economy.

Most Nigerians never see a submarine cable. They experience its consequences without knowing its name: an international video call that connects, a cloud service that loads, a bank transaction that clears, a company that moves data across borders and a student who accesses knowledge hosted thousands of kilometres away.

This is why Glo-1 belongs at the centre of any serious assessment of Globacom’s contribution. The investment showed that the company’s ambition extended beyond retail airtime and SIM distribution. It recognised that the digital economy depends on deep infrastructure and that an indigenous operator could participate in building the international capacity beneath everyday connectivity.

Infrastructure requires a different temperament from promotion. Campaigns are measured in weeks; cables are imagined across decades. Their costs arrive long before the full benefits do. They demand engineering, financing, maintenance and faith in future demand. A company that makes such an investment is making a bet not only on its own growth, but on the expansion of the economy around it.

That bet has become more relevant as Nigerian businesses adopt cloud tools, remote work, streaming, digital payments, online education and artificial intelligence. All of these services consume data and depend on reliable national and international connectivity. The next phase of competition will therefore be shaped not merely by who sells the cheapest bundle, but by who can connect access networks, fibre, data centres, enterprise services and digital platforms into a dependable whole.

Glo’s challenge is to make its infrastructure advantage more visible through customer outcomes. The ordinary user does not buy a submarine cable; she buys reliability. The bank buys resilience. The school buys continuity. The small business buys the confidence that a digital transaction will not fail at the moment it matters. Infrastructure becomes meaningful when it translates into these experiences.

At 23, Glo should be celebrated for having thought beyond the obvious. But the anniversary should also renew the demand for execution. Nigeria needs its indigenous infrastructure champions to invest continuously, partner intelligently and communicate clearly about how their assets support national productivity.

The lesson of Glo-1 is that the future is often built out of sight. By the time the public recognises its importance, the boldest decisions have already been made beneath the surface.