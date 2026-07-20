Court grants Bello Bodejo N2 billion bail in alleged $2.63 million money laundering case

The Federal High Court in Abuja has granted bail to the National President of Miyetti Allah Kauta Hore, Bello Bodejo, in the sum of N2 billion over alleged money laundering charges filed against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The Federal High Court in Abuja has granted bail to the National President of Miyetti Allah Kauta Hore, Bello Bodejo, in the sum of N2 billion over alleged money laundering charges filed against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Justice Inyang Ekwo, who delivered the ruling on Monday, admitted Bodejo to bail with two sureties in the like sum.

He held that the offences against the defendant are bailable and that the court had the discretion to grant the application.

What the court is saying

Justice Ekwo ordered that one of the sureties must reside in Abuja and provide evidence of three years’ tax clearance.

He also ordered that the second surety must own landed property worth N2 billion within the Federal Capital Territory.

The judge also directed Bodejo to deposit his international passport with the court registrar and barred him from travelling outside Nigeria without prior approval of the court.

The matter was subsequently adjourned to October 5, October 6 and October 7 for the commencement of trial.

Justice Ekwo held that the offences with which Bodejo was charged are bailable under Nigerian law and that the court could exercise its discretion in granting the defendant bail.

Get up to speed

Nairametrics earlier reported that Bodejo was remanded in the custody of the EFCC on July 9 following his arraignment on alleged money laundering charges.

The anti-graft agency, through its counsel, Wahab Shittu (SAN), filed the charge dated June 24 and submitted on June 25, naming the Miyetti Allah president as the sole defendant in the case.

He pleaded not guilty to all the counts after the charges were read to him in court.

During the proceedings, EFCC counsel Wahab Shittu (SAN) urged the court to fix a trial date and remand the defendant pending trial after Bodejo entered his plea.

Counsel to the defendant, Ahmed Raji (SAN), however, informed the court that a bail application dated and filed on June 30 was already before it.

Arguing the application, Raji submitted that the alleged offences bordered on money laundering, which are bailable under the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA). He urged the court to admit his client to bail.

The EFCC opposed the application, but Justice Ekwo ruled in Bodejo’s favour and granted bail subject to the conditions set by the court.

What you should know

The development comes amid a series of recent court proceedings involving former public officials facing allegations of financial and related offences.

Earlier this month, Nairametrics reported that the Federal High Court in Abuja granted former Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Uche Nnaji, bail of N20 million over alleged certificate forgery and misappropriation of funds charges filed by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

Nnaji was arraigned before Justice Joyce Abdulmalik in connection with the allegations.