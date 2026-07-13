Uche Nnaji gets N20 million bail in ICPC’s alleged certificate forgery case

The Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday granted former Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Uche Nnaji, N20 million bail in an alleged certificate forgery and misappropriation of funds case instituted by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

The Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday granted former Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Uche Nnaji, N20 million bail in an alleged certificate forgery and misappropriation of funds case instituted by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

The ex-minister was arraigned before Justice Joyce Abdulmalik.

Nairametrics previously reported that Nnaji was arrested by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) and handed over to the ICPC for further investigation over allegations relating to his time in office.

What they are saying

At the resumed proceedings, the court directed that the six-count charge bordering on alleged certificate forgery and misappropriation of funds be read to the former minister by the court registrar.

He pleaded not guilty to all the counts.

Afterwards, the ex-minister’s legal team applied for bail.

Ruling on the application, the judge held that since the prosecution did not oppose the bail application and in line with the constitutional presumption of innocence, the defendant should be admitted to bail.

The court subsequently granted the defendant N20 million bail with one surety in like sum.

The court ruled that the surety must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and must be a federal civil servant not below Grade Level 15.

The court further held that the surety shall execute a bail bond and deposit a recent passport photograph with the court.

The judge also ordered the defendant to deposit both his official and international passports with the court, directing the registrar to verify all the submitted documents.

The case was adjourned to September 21, 2026, for trial.

Get up to speed

The former minister has been the subject of several media investigations over the authenticity of his academic credentials.

Reports alleged that the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), and the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) questioned documents he submitted during his ministerial confirmation process.

However, Nnaji has consistently denied the allegations, describing them as politically motivated.

In November 2025, he instituted legal action against the University of Nigeria, seeking to compel the institution to release his official academic transcript, arguing that the document would clarify the controversy surrounding his educational qualifications.

Subsequent commentaries and reports have presented differing accounts regarding the status of his academic records, with the matter remaining before the courts.

What you should know

Nnaji served as Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology from August 2023 until his resignation in October 2025.

His exit from the Federal Executive Council came amid controversy over allegations that he submitted forged academic and National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) certificates during his ministerial screening.

At the time of his resignation, Nnaji maintained that stepping down was not an admission of wrongdoing but a decision to allow due process to take its course while legal proceedings continued.

The case comes as anti-corruption agencies continue investigations into allegations involving current and former public officials.

The ICPC is empowered to investigate and prosecute cases involving corruption, abuse of office, and other related offences in Nigeria’s public sector.

While the arrest marks a significant development in the commission’s investigation, it does not amount to a finding of guilt.

Under Nigerian law, suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty by a court of competent jurisdiction.