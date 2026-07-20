CardinalStone Partners wins double honours at the 2026 Euromoney Awards for Excellence

CardinalStone Partners, Nigeria’s leading independent investment banking and multi-asset management firm, has been recognised with two of the industry’s highest honours at the 2026 Euromoney Awards for Excellence, winning Nigeria’s Best Investment Bank for M&A and Nigeria’s Best for Capital Markets Advisory.The awards were presented at the Euromoney Awards for Excellence ceremony in London, which […]

CardinalStone Partners, Nigeria’s leading independent investment banking and multi-asset management firm, has been recognised with two of the industry’s highest honours at the 2026 Euromoney Awards for Excellence, winning Nigeria’s Best Investment Bank for M&A and Nigeria’s Best for Capital Markets Advisory.

The awards were presented at the Euromoney Awards for Excellence ceremony in London, which brought together leading financial institutions from across the world to celebrate excellence in banking and financial services.

Widely regarded as one of the most respected benchmarks of excellence in global financial services, the Euromoney Awards for Excellence recognises institutions that have demonstrated outstanding performance, innovation, execution and client service across markets worldwide.

CardinalStone’s double victory reflects the firm’s strong track record in advising on transformative mergers and acquisitions, landmark capital market transactions and complex strategic mandates, reinforcing its position as a trusted adviser to corporates, financial institutions, investors and government-related entities.

Commenting on the achievement at the award ceremony in London, Michael Nzewi, Group Managing Director of CardinalStone Partners, said:

“These awards are a powerful affirmation of our commitment to delivering exceptional outcomes for our clients. They reflect the trust our clients place in us, the depth of expertise across our teams, and our relentless focus on providing innovative, insight-driven financial advisory solutions. We are honoured to receive this recognition from Euromoney and remain committed to helping our clients unlock opportunities, navigate the complexities in the ever-changing business environment and achieve their strategic ambitions.”

The recognition follows another strong year for CardinalStone, during which the firm advised on several transformative transactions across mergers and acquisitions, debt and equity capital markets, and strategic financial advisory. These included advising on the landmark ₦501 billion NBET sponsored Power Sector Bond Issue – one of Nigeria’s most significant infrastructure financing transactions where the firm was Lead Financial Adviser and Lead Issuing House, and acting as exclusive financial adviser to Africa Capital Alliance (ACA) on its ₦387.4 billion divestment of its entire 15.92% stake in Aradel Holdings PLC. Together, these and other mandates have supported capital formation, enabled business transformation and contributed to the continued development of Nigeria’s financial markets.

As one of Nigeria’s foremost independent investment banking institutions, CardinalStone has consistently distinguished itself through its deep market expertise, client-centric approach and ability to execute sophisticated transactions across diverse sectors of the economy. The firm’s integrated platform enables it to deliver tailored solutions spanning investment banking, asset management, securities trading, trusteeship, registrar services, finance and pensions.

Receiving both awards in the same year further reinforces CardinalStone’s position as a leading adviser on Nigeria’s a number of significant corporate finance and capital market transactions, while reflecting its commitment to excellence, innovation and long-term value creation.

Speaking on the recognition, Onyebuchim Obiyemi, Director & Head of Investment Banking at CardinalStone Partners, said:

“Our philosophy has always been to combine deep market knowledge with thoughtful execution and an unwavering focus on our clients’ objectives. These awards validate the quality of our advisory practice, celebrate the commitment of the team to exceptional service delivery and inspire us to continue setting new standards of excellence within Nigeria’s investment banking industry.”

CardinalStone extends its sincere appreciation to its clients, partners, regulators and other stakeholders for their continued confidence and collaboration. The firm also recognises the dedication and professionalism of its people, whose expertise and commitment continue to drive its success.

About CardinalStone

CardinalStone is Nigeria’s leading independent investment banking group, providing integrated solutions across advisory, capital markets, asset management, securities trading, trust services, financing, registrar services, and pensions.

With over ₦7 trillion in advised capital markets and M&A transactions, CardinalStone has established itself as one of Africa’s premier financial institutions. The firm was the first securities house to surpass ₦2 trillion in transaction value on the Nigerian Exchange and has ranked as the Exchange’s number-one securities firm by value for four consecutive years (2022–2025).

Its market leadership has been recognised through numerous industry awards, including Euromoney’s Best Equities House in Nigeria (2024) and Africa’s Best Broker (2025) awards as well as multiple DealMakers Africa Awards (2026) for excellence in equity advisory and capital markets execution.