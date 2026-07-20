Sahara group foundation expands recycling, unlocks oppotunities in Jigawa and Kaduna

Sahara Group Foundation has commissioned two new Sahara Go Recycling Hubs in Jigawa and Kaduna States, extending structured waste management and economic opportunity to communities in Northern Nigeria.

Sahara Group Foundation has commissioned two new Sahara Go Recycling Hubs in Jigawa and Kaduna States, extending structured waste management and economic opportunity to communities in Northern Nigeria.

The hubs, at Gidan Hakimi, Shuwarin Local Government Area, Jigawa State, and Asharami Retail Station, Badiko, Kaduna South Local Government Area, Kaduna State, are the Foundation’s 21st and 22nd hubs nationwide and its second and third in Northern Nigeria, commissioned on Tuesday, 14th July and Wednesday, 15th July 2026 respectively.

The Jigawa hub was delivered by Sahara Group Foundation with the support of the King’s Council, Shuwarin, while the Kaduna hub was delivered in collaboration with sister company Asharami Synergy.

The initiative converts waste into income and opportunity for households, reflecting the Sahara Beyond XXX vision of building sustainable, community-driven value across Nigeria.

Director, Sahara Group Foundation, Chidilim Menakaya, said the hubs reflect the Foundation’s commitment to scaling practical sustainability solutions through collaboration.

“By partnering with institutions and sister companies that understand local needs and realities, we are building a recycling ecosystem that communities can own, sustain, and benefit from over the long term,” she said.

The commissioning ceremonies drew the King’s Council; the Commissioner for Environment, Jigawa State, Dr Nura I. Doka; the Shuwarin Local Government Chairman, Hon. Abdulhamid Ibrahim Balago, and Vice Chairman; community chiefs and residents in Jigawa; and Asharami Synergy leadership and the Filling Station Manager in Kaduna.

Speaking at the Jigawa event, Alhaji Bashir Abdullahi, Sarkin Gabas and Hakimin Shuwarin, the King’s Council, said the hub answers a longstanding community need.

“For years, our people have had no organised way to deal with waste beyond burning or dumping it by the roadside,” he said.

“This hub gives our young people and our women a way to earn from something that used to just pollute our surroundings.”

At the Kaduna event, Aliyu Abdullahi Mabai, Filling Station Manager, Asharami Retail Station, Badiko, welcomed the hub as a natural extension of the station’s presence in the community.

“We are glad to host this recycling hub on our premises,” he said.

“It gives our customers and neighbours a simple way to recycle, and fits with what Asharami Synergy stands for as a responsible business.”

The Foundation also disclosed plans to commission a hub in Kano State, in the coming weeks, following a recent engagement with the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, who expressed strong interest in the initiative.

Since launch, Sahara Go Recycling has supported the recycling of more than 1,000 tonnes of materials and directly or indirectly impacted over 2,000 livelihoods nationwide.

For more information on Sahara Go Recycling and other Sahara Group Foundation programmes, visit: www.saharagroupfoundation.org