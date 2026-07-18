Top 10 business hotels in Nigeria for 2026, ranked by guest ratings

For this ranking, Nairametrics assessed business hotels across Nigeria using TripAdvisor, widely regarded as the gold standard for hotel reviews due to its extensive database of user-generated ratings.

Business travel is about more than just booking a room.

For executives, entrepreneurs, and conference delegates, the quality of service, location, work-friendly environment, and overall guest experience can significantly influence the success of a business trip.

As corporate travel continues to grow across Nigeria, guest reviews have become one of the most reliable indicators of how consistently hotels deliver on those expectations.

For this ranking, Nairametrics assessed business hotels across Nigeria using TripAdvisor, widely regarded as the gold standard for hotel reviews due to its extensive database of user-generated ratings.

To ensure each property’s rating reflected a meaningful body of guest feedback, only hotels with at least 150 TripAdvisor reviews as of July 2026 were considered. Hotels were ranked primarily by their TripAdvisor rating, with the number of guest reviews used as a tiebreaker where ratings were identical.

Room rates were based on searches conducted in July 2026 for two rooms accommodating two guests, providing a snapshot of prevailing prices at the time of assessment and a consistent basis for comparing value across the hotels.

10. Sheraton Lagos Hotel

TripAdvisor rating: 3.3/5 (571 reviews)

Business travellers continue to choose Sheraton Lagos Hotel for its strategic location in Ikeja, just minutes from the Murtala Muhammed International Airport and close to Lagos’ commercial district.

For two rooms accommodating two guests in July 2026, room rates ranged from $256 to $259 per night. Although guest reviews are more mixed than those of other hotels on this list, many visitors still appreciate its accessibility for meetings and short corporate trips.

The four-star hotel offers conference and meeting rooms, a business centre, airport transfers, complimentary Wi-Fi, banquet facilities and multiple dining options. Guests also have access to a fitness centre, outdoor swimming pool and tennis court, making it suitable for conferences and executive stays.

It scores 3.7 for location, service and sleep quality, alongside 3.2 for rooms and cleanliness and 2.8 for value.

9. Eko Hotels & Suites

TripAdvisor rating: 3.5/5 (571 reviews)

Eko Hotels & Suites has long been one of Nigeria’s leading venues for conferences, exhibitions and corporate events. Based on searches for two rooms accommodating two guests in July 2026, room rates ranged from $144 to $242 per night.

While its guest rating trails several other hotels on this list, its scale, prime Victoria Island location and capacity to host large business gatherings continue to make it a preferred choice for many organisations.

The property features 824 rooms spread across four hotel brands and boasts one of West Africa’s largest conference and banqueting facilities with capacity for up to 7,000 guests. Business amenities include meeting rooms, a business centre, complimentary Wi-Fi, airport transfers and multiple restaurants, alongside a fitness centre, spa and swimming pool.

It earns 4.0 for location, 3.7 for sleep quality, 3.5 for cleanliness and service, 3.4 for rooms, and 3.0 for value.

8. Radisson Blu Anchorage Hotel, Lagos, V.I.

TripAdvisor rating: 4.2/5 (1,767 reviews)

Guests consistently praise Radisson Blu Anchorage Hotel for its waterfront views, welcoming staff and quality breakfast, making it a popular choice for executives visiting Victoria Island.

For two rooms accommodating two guests in July 2026, nightly rates ranged from $166 to $215. Its proximity to Lagos’ financial district, multinational headquarters and consulates further strengthens its appeal among business travellers.

The hotel features 170 rooms and suites, complemented by complimentary Wi-Fi, conference and meeting facilities, a business centre, airport transfers and concierge services. Guests also have access to an infinity pool, spa, fitness centre and on-site restaurants.

It records 4.5 for location, 4.3 for sleep quality, 4.2 for cleanliness, 4.1 for rooms and service, and 3.9 for value.

7. Mövenpick Hotel Ikoyi Lagos

TripAdvisor rating: 4.3/5 (1,125 reviews)

Professional service, clean rooms and a comfortable atmosphere are among the qualities guests most frequently associate with Mövenpick Hotel Ikoyi Lagos.

For two rooms accommodating two guests in July 2026, rates started from $144 per night. Located in the upscale Ikoyi district, the hotel provides easy access to Victoria Island and Lagos’ financial centre, making it well suited for corporate travellers.

Its business-focused amenities include complimentary Wi-Fi, meeting facilities, airport transfers, work-friendly guestrooms and a business-friendly environment, alongside a fitness centre, swimming pool, restaurant and free breakfast.

It earns 4.5 for location, 4.4 for cleanliness and service, 4.3 for sleep quality, and 4.0 each for rooms and value.

6. Transcorp Hilton Abuja

TripAdvisor rating: 4.4/5 (3,873 reviews)

Reliable service, extensive dining options and one of the country’s busiest conference facilities continue to make Transcorp Hilton Abuja a favourite among executives, diplomats and conference delegates.

Searches for two rooms accommodating two guests in July 2026 showed room rates ranging from $254 to $284 per night. Its location in Abuja’s business and diplomatic district further reinforces its position as one of Nigeria’s leading business hotels.

The hotel features 667 rooms and suites, a 1,200-seat Congress Hall, 20 meeting rooms, high-speed internet, dedicated workspaces, four restaurants and four bars, in addition to a fitness centre, swimming pool and sports facilities.

It scores 4.6 for location, 4.4 for cleanliness and sleep quality, 4.3 for service, and 4.0 for value.

5. The Envoy

TripAdvisor rating: 4.6/5 (190 reviews)

Guests frequently describe The Envoy as a quiet, professional and dependable choice for business and diplomatic travel, highlighting its attentive staff, spacious rooms and well-organised conference facilities.

For two rooms accommodating two guests in July 2026, the room rate was $210 per night. Situated on Diplomatic Drive, it offers quick access to embassies, government offices and Abuja’s commercial districts.

The hotel caters to corporate guests with complimentary Wi-Fi, conference and meeting facilities, a business centre, airport transfers and 24-hour security, alongside a fitness centre, outdoor swimming pool and restaurant.

It records 4.8 for cleanliness, 4.7 for rooms and sleep quality, 4.6 for service, 4.5 for location, and 4.4 for value.

4. The Wheatbaker

TripAdvisor rating: 4.6/5 (391 reviews)

The Wheatbaker has built a reputation among business travellers looking for a quieter boutique experience, with guests consistently praising its peaceful atmosphere, attentive staff and work-friendly environment.

Searches for two rooms accommodating two guests in July 2026 showed room rates ranging from $157 to $253 per night. Its location in Ikoyi places visitors within easy reach of Victoria Island and Lagos’ commercial hubs.

The boutique hotel offers complimentary Wi-Fi, conference and meeting facilities, a business centre, airport transfers, a coffee shop, restaurant and spa, creating an environment suited for executive meetings and extended corporate stays.

The property scores 4.8 for cleanliness, 4.7 for rooms and sleep quality, 4.6 for service, 4.4 for location, and 4.2 for value.

3. Lagos Continental Hotel

TripAdvisor rating: 4.7/5 (3,263 reviews)

Spacious rooms, attentive housekeeping and polished service are recurring themes in guest reviews of Lagos Continental Hotel, helping it become the highest-rated hotel in Lagos on TripAdvisor.

For two rooms accommodating two guests in July 2026, room rates ranged from $152 to $217 per night, depending on the booking platform and available offers. Located on Victoria Island, it provides convenient access to banks, multinational headquarters and commercial offices.

Business travellers benefit from conference facilities, banquet halls, meeting rooms, a business centre, complimentary Wi-Fi, airport transfers, a rooftop terrace, spa and fitness centre.

It earns 4.8 for location, 4.7 for rooms, cleanliness and sleep quality, and 4.6 for service and value.

2. Abuja Continental Hotel

TripAdvisor rating: 4.8/5 (1,349 reviews)

Exceptional customer service and a strong conference experience dominate guest reviews of Abuja Continental Hotel, with many visitors highlighting the professionalism of its events team and restaurant staff.

Based on searches for two rooms accommodating two guests in July 2026, room rates ranged from $308 to $319 per night. Located in the heart of the Federal Capital Territory, it remains a preferred destination for government, diplomatic and corporate engagements.

The hotel features an expansive conference centre, meeting rooms, business facilities, airport transfers, multiple restaurants and bars, fitness facilities and concierge services. Its Ladi Kwali Conference Centre can accommodate up to 2,000 guests, making it one of Abuja’s premier venues for large corporate events.

It scores 4.8 for location, cleanliness, service and sleep quality, alongside 4.7 for rooms and value.

1. Fraser Suites Abuja

TripAdvisor rating: 4.8/5 (1,411 reviews)

Fraser Suites Abuja tops this ranking by pairing an outstanding 4.8-star TripAdvisor rating with the highest review volume among hotels with the same score. For two rooms accommodating two guests in July 2026, room rates ranged from $310 to $326 per night.

Guests consistently praise its spacious apartment-style accommodation, attentive staff, quality dining and consistently high service standards, making it a preferred choice for executives on both short and extended business stays.

The hotel combines the flexibility of serviced residences with business-friendly hotel services, offering complimentary Wi-Fi, meeting facilities, dedicated work and living spaces, room service and convenient access to Abuja’s business, diplomatic and government districts.

It records 4.8 for location, rooms, cleanliness, service and sleep quality, alongside 4.6 for value, making it the highest-ranked business hotel in Nigeria in this July 2026 assessment.