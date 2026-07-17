NIMC takes over PKI as NITDA hands over digital identity security infrastructure

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has transferred its Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) framework to the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) in a move aimed at strengthening the security of Nigeria's digital identity ecosystem.

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has transferred its Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) framework to the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) in a move aimed at strengthening the security of Nigeria’s digital identity ecosystem.

According to a statement issued by NITDA’s Director, Corporate Communications and Media Relations, Mrs. Hadiza Umar, the transfer was announced during a formal handover ceremony at NITDA’s headquarters on Thursday.

The handover is expected to provide the technology needed to securely verify the identities of Nigerians as the government expands digital public services under the newly amended NIMC Act.

What they are saying

Speaking during the handing over, NITDA’s Director General, Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, said the move reflects the agency’s commitment to supporting government institutions using technology to drive national development.

He said NITDA had carried out extensive foundational work on both Public Key Infrastructure and Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI), adding that the agency would work closely with NIMC to ensure a seamless transition of the technology.

“NITDA’s role extends beyond regulation to enabling technology adoption across the country. We will continue to support NIMC and other government institutions embarking on digital transformation initiatives,” he said.

According to him, Digital Public Infrastructure is as important to economic growth as physical infrastructure and must remain secure, reliable, and accessible to all Nigerians.

He added that NITDA remains committed to fostering collaboration, supporting innovation, and ensuring that digital solutions are inclusive.

Get up to speed

The handover of the PKI follows the signing of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) Act 2026 into law by President Bola Tinubu.

The new Act gives NIMC expanded powers to oversee Nigeria’s digital identity infrastructure as the Commission is now designated as the Root Certification Authority for Nigeria’s National Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) and Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI), placing it at the centre of the country’s digital identity, authentication, and electronic trust framework.

The NIMC Act also seeks to harmonize identity databases across government agencies and establish the National Identification Number (NIN) as the primary means of identity verification and authentication for public service delivery.

More insights

Speaking during the handing over ceremony, NIMC Director General and Chief Executive Officer, Engr. (Dr.) Abisoye Coker Odusote, described the amended NIMC Act as a major milestone in Nigeria’s identity management journey.

She said the legislation replaces the framework that had been in place since 2007 and provides the legal foundation for transitioning from a traditional identity database to a modern digital identity ecosystem.

According to her, the new system is designed to enable seamless interoperability, improved security, and greater efficiency across both public and private sector platforms.

Coker Odusote said the transition moves Nigeria away from traditional card based identity systems toward secure digital credentials built around the principle of “one person, one identity,” giving every Nigerian a unique and verifiable digital identity.

She added that NIMC would implement the transition in carefully planned phases to safeguard citizens’ data and maintain public trust.

Both agencies said the collaboration will help accelerate Nigeria’s digital transformation agenda, with NIMC providing the country’s identity infrastructure while NITDA focuses on regulation, ecosystem development, and expanding technology adoption across the economy.

What you should know

Public Key Infrastructure, commonly known as PKI, is a digital security system that helps verify people’s identities online and protects information shared over the internet.

In simple terms, it functions like a highly secure digital passport or signature. Just as a physical identity card proves who a person is, PKI uses encrypted digital certificates to confirm that an individual, business, or government agency is genuinely who they claim to be before sensitive information is exchanged.

The technology helps prevent identity theft, impersonation, and fraud by ensuring that online transactions and communications are encrypted and can only be accessed by authorized parties.